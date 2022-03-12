TV tonight: Mel Giedroyc throws a big night for 90s music enthusiasts

Hollie Richardson, Henry Wong, Graeme Virtue, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell
<span>Photograph: Andy Willsher/Redferns</span>
TOTP: The Story of 1991

7.45pm, BBC Two

It was the turn of a decade that saw a Tory government, a recession and a war (sound familiar?) – oh, and Top of the Pops got a makeover. After moving studios, the show gave a platform to ravers, indie kids and pop machines. “I was holding on for dear life, it was all going so fast,” recalls Seal, who joins the likes of Vic Reeves and Rozalla in this look at 1991, narrated by 90s enthusiast Mel Giedroyc (“We danced ourselves to distraction,” she says). Hollie Richardson

The Wall

7pm, BBC One

“You wanna win loads of readies?” Danny Dyer is back with his wall of potential fortune. Tonight, newly engaged couple Isabelle and Brendan hope to win big for their dream wedding. But as Dyer likes to remind us: “It ain’t nobody’s mug, this wall … ” HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.45pm, BBC One

A fresh batch of celebrities from the world of soaps take to the reliably silly Pointless stage tonight, and it’s just as much about the showbiz stories as the questions: Adjoa Andoh spills Bridgerton’s hair and makeup secrets while former Brookside star Paul Usher gives us a masterclass in playing a villain. Henry Wong

Starstruck

8.30pm, ITV

The maximalist Stars in Their Eyes tribute act continues, pitting 12 more superfans against each other in teams of three. While some pop stars are so multifaceted that seeing a trio of them perform simultaneously can be a weird delight, it will be interesting to see what the judges have to say about three Gary Barlows. Graeme Virtue

Killing Eve

9.15pm, BBC One

Eve (Sandra Oh) is undercover in a blond wig, while Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is still speaking to her spiritual guru (it’s her, but dressed in a Jesus costume) as the confused final season continues. Call My Agent star Camille Cottin keeps things interesting as the mysterious Hélène, who might have answers about the Twelve. HR

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

10pm, ITV

The standup comic and Chaser returns with his convivial TV quiz. Rob Beckett and Fay Ripley captain teams answering questions based on old clips of shows such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and The Generation Game. It’s a relaxed hangout: even the introductory chat, normally agonising on panel shows, is fun. Jack Seale

Film choices

Turning Red, Disney+

Disney Pixar&#x002019;s Turning Red.
Disney Pixar’s Turning Red. Photograph: AP

Pixar is masterful at introducing unusual subjects into its family animations. This fun, perceptive film from Domee Shi, who made the touching short Bao, takes female puberty as its theme. Meilin, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl living in Toronto, is a booksmart, dutiful daughter until hit by a family curse – passed down the female line – that turns her into a giant red panda when she is overexcited. With her musical idols, boyband 4*Town (songs by Billie Eilish and Finneas), coming to town, opportunities for emotional turmoil are rife. Chinese art-inspired visuals mix with pop culture in a heartwarming comedy that fizzes with life, teenage and otherwise. Simon Wardell

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, 9pm, Channel 4

Quentin Tarantino’s unashamed love letter to the American film and television industry is a tour de force of pinpoint pastiche and counterfactual drama. It’s 1969, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s actor Rick Dalton is negotiating a declining career alongside stuntman best pal Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt, never more laid-back). They live next to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Roman Polanski, so the Manson “family” cast a shadow, but for the most part it’s a nostalgic ride saturated in the pop culture of the time. Even LA’s neon signs get their moment to shine. SW

Pain and Glory, 9pm, BBC Four
Showing in a double bill with his 2020 Tilda Swinton-starring short The Human Voice, Pedro Almodóvar’s 2019 drama is his most autobiographical yet. A surprisingly subdued Antonio Banderas stars as Salvador, a feted, ageing director beset by ailments that have curtailed his career and stunted his pleasure in life. When he starts taking heroin to alleviate his aches, memories of his childhood and mother (Penélope Cruz) flood back – at the same time as figures from his past reappear – revealing a richly creative existence that should be far from over. SW

The Limehouse Golem, 11.05pm, BBC One

London, 1880. A bloody serial killer is rampant, and out-of-favour Scotland Yard detective John Kildare (a maudlin Bill Nighy) is given the poisoned chalice of trying to close an impossible case. Adapted from Peter Ackroyd’s novel, Juan Carlos Medina’s crime mystery roams thrillingly through the underbelly of Victorian life, from the sordid backstreets to the music hall stage. It’s there that Olivia Cooke’s hard-up but ambitious Lizzie finds a mentor in the great performer Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) but gets drawn into Kildare’s investigation. SW

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v Scotland 1.30pm, ITV. The penultimate round of the championship, from Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Followed by England v Ireland at 4.15pm.

Premier League Football: Man United v Tottenham 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Harry Kane and his team visit Old Trafford.

Winter Paralympics 12.45am, Channel 4. The women’s slalom and ice hockey feature in the last day of the Beijing Games, with the closing ceremony on Sunday at 11.30am.




