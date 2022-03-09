TV tonight: meet the reporters on India’s only female-run newspaper

Storyville: Writing With Fire

10pm, BBC Four

From the moment we meet Meera Devi – chief reporter of India’s only newspaper run by women (who are from the lowest caste, Dalit) – it’s clear why her story has earned this incredible, vital documentary a nomination at this year’s Oscars. After interviewing a woman who says the police won’t log her multiple reports of rape, Meera charges down to the station demanding answers. It’s just one of the ways that this newspaper is stirring a revolution in spite of the fact that everybody around the team expected it to silently fail. Hollie Richardson

Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts

8pm, BBC One

Mary Berry is back, and once again she is doing the work of the foodie gods. This time, youth charity worker Soraya is in for a treat as three of her friends are throwing her a surprise thank you party, with Berry teaching them how to bake goodies. Wholesome, needed content. HR

Your Body Uncovered With Kate Garraway

8pm, BBC Two

Kate Garraway guides more patients with long-term medical conditions on a “fantastic voyage” through their own bodies. Here, she meets Rozi, grandmother to 23 children, whose lungs have been damaged by Covid-19, and airline cabin crew member Adrian, who has a painfully large prostate. Ali Catterall

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr

9pm, BBC One

The TV formula de nos jours gets another airing in this new season of the interior design-themed mashup of The Apprentice and The Great Pottery Throw Down. The contenders begin by designing flats in Manchester. “My style is as if Dolly Parton and RuPaul lived in Tony Montana’s LA mansion,” promises/threatens Abi. We can’t wait … Phil Harrison

Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?

9pm, Channel 4

The man behind the Fast 800 diet puts together a strong case against the government and the part it plays in the UK’s obesity crisis. Why have their 689 policies around this problem previously failed? Are they powerless to help? And how much damage is obesity doing to the NHS? Mosley is passionate, and his investigation takes him to speak with the likes of George Osborne and Jamie Oliver. HR

Frayed

10pm, Sky Max

Things get particularly awkward in Sarah Kendall’s dark comedy tonight when Sammy (Kendall) bumps into Bambi (a comically wonderful Kerry Godliman) – her husband’s former mistress, who “gave him crabs” and was with him in a hotel room when he died – at her new legal aide’s office. Later, Sammy receives a call telling her to leave London and get back to Australia, pronto. HR

Live sport

Uefa Champions League football Man City v Sporting Lisbon 7pm, BT Sport 2. The last-16 second-leg match.