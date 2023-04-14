TV tonight: meet the people planning bank raids in Lebanon

Unreported World: The Bank Raiders of Beirut

7:30, Channel 4

Amid a banking crisis and calls for revolution in Lebanon, Krishnan Guru‑Murthy speaks to a couple planning to raid a bank in order to get hold of their savings. He also secures an exclusive interview with Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, who in February was charged with money laundering, illicit enrichment and embezzling £250m. Hollie Richardson

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

Monty Don gets ready for the start of summer by sowing poppies and planting cornflowers in his paradise garden. It’s time, meanwhile, for rhubarb to come up, and we’re given tips on how to move shrubs. There’s spring planting going on at Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire, too, as witnessed by Toby Buckland. Jack Seale

Would I Lie to You?

9pm, BBC One

The big question this week is: did Bez really steal MC Hammer’s trousers from Top of the Pops? His yarn is one of a glorious roundup of unseen clips. Elsewhere, Bob Mortimer questions Snoochie Shy on her dishwasher filter and Sarah Greene does a Blue Peter dog impression for Rob Brydon. Hannah Verdier

Redemption

9pm, ITV

It’s the penultimate episode of this slow-burning crime drama. DI Colette Cunningham (Ray Donovan’s Paula Malcomson) finally finds a lead in her daughter Stacey’s last moments. Meanwhile, she navigates the return of her grandchildren’s father, who is seeking custody of the kids. HR

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal

9pm, BBC Two

“Hi-de-hi, campers!” With Su Pollard being one of the seven celebrities trekking to the city of Fátima – the site of a series of Marian apparitions in 1917 – they just had to spend a night under canvas to justify dusting off the catchphrase. The second leg of their 350km journey also sees the novice pilgrims tackle a punishing number of stairs. Graeme Virtue

The Cleaner

9.30pm, BBC One

An oddball two-hander this week as Greg Davies’s cynical crime-scene cleaner, Wicky, visits a spooky old house where a homeless man has died. There, he encounters a shaman and a rather sweet story involving regret, redemption, an owl and Shanks and Bigfoot’s one-hit wonder Sweet Like Chocolate. Phil Harrison

Film choices

Smile (Parker Finn, 2022), Paramount+

Many of the best horror films take a simple premise and run with it. Such is the way with Parker Finn’s terrific chiller, which invents a curse that makes the victim see visions of people grinning evilly. Days later, they kill themselves and pass on the jinx to whoever witnesses their death. Sosie Bacon (the daughter of Kevin) plays a psychiatrist unlucky enough to meet a patient so afflicted, who then spends the rest of the film dodging her fate while trying not to get sectioned. Bacon is utterly convincing as an increasingly nervous wreck, never sure that a smiling face isn’t going to pop up in front of her, while the jump-scares are neatly judged and the gore infrequent but affecting. Simon Wardell

The Son (Florian Zeller, 2022), Prime Video

After the Oscar-winning adaptation of his play The Father, Florian Zeller takes on the final work in his stage trilogy, a similarly fraught exploration of the pains of the parent-child relationship. Hugh Jackman’s Peter has a new wife, Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and a new baby. But it’s his teenage son, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), from his first marriage to Laura Dern’s Kate, who is the concern, having dropped out of school with mental health problems. As a film, it lacks the visual interest of The Father, but the problems of its characters are just as intractable and tragic. SW