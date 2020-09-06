TV tonight: Louis Theroux looks back on 25 years of strange encounters

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge

9pm, BBC Two

The nation’s favourite documentarian and awkward interviewer has been busy over lockdown, sifting through the past 25 years of his TV career to bring us four compilation specials of his finest works on the themes of belief, family, crime and the dark side of pleasure. We open with a look at belief as Theroux provides new narration and hoarded memorabilia examining his encounters with survivalist Bo Gritz, as well as with Boer Nationalists in South Africa. Ammar Kalia

Out of This World

9.30am, CBBC

Space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock and her daughter Lori front this charming new series answering kids’ questions about the great beyond. In this first episode, Aderin-Pocock explains the genesis of the Space Race between the US and Soviet Union before chatting to astronaut Tim Peake. AK

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

8pm, BBC Two

To the wild and stormy Norfolk coast, where our duo are after a fearsome giant pike. As Paul muses, they do both have “pike-like qualities”. Naturally, it’s an excuse for more poignant or funny ruminations on ageing. But first, there’s Bob’s half-eaten chicken to liberate from his car boot. Ali Catterall

Strike: Lethal White

9pm, BBC One

Murder or suicide? The discovery of a dead body launches a new strand to Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin’s (Holliday Grainger) investigation, and requires another visit to the dysfunctional Chiswell family. Meanwhile, evidence emerges contradicting Billy’s story, but Strike still believes in his best witness. Ellen E Jones

Better Things

10pm, BBC Two

A swaying montage, gorgeously set to a Warren Zevon song, lulls us back into Pamela Adlon’s perfect comedy about the mundane beauty of imperfect family life. Season four’s opening double bill starts with a minor event, typically loaded with meaning: Sam picks her daughters up from the airport. Jack Seale

Opera Mums With Bryony Kimmings

10pm, BBC Four

Artist and single mum Bryony Kimmings decides to tackle the high art world of opera to give voice (and music) to her maternal experiences, along with a group of five fellow single mums. This fascinating doc charts her ensuing efforts to write a 12-minute opera to reflect their stories. AK

Film choice

Moon, 3.55pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Sam Rockwell’s mining engineer is at the end of his lone three-year vigil on the dark side of the moon with only computer Gerty for company; but the arrival of what appears to be another human has him questioning reality. There are shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey in Duncan Jones’s impressive debut. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Tour De France 2020, 11am, ITV4. Stage nine from Pau to Laruns.

EFL Cup Football: Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers, 11.30am, Sky Sports Main Event. First-round match from Brentford Community Stadium.

F1: Italian Grand Prix, 2.05pm, Sky Sports F1. Eighth round of the season from Autodromo Nazionale Monza.