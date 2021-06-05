TV tonight: when a lottery win transforms an island community

The Scottish Island That Won The Lottery

8pm, Channel 4

Playing like a real-life, less scandalous version of Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate, this charming documentary traces the changed fortunes of the inhabitants of the Outer Hebridean Isle of North Uist after they won a £3m windfall. We follow fisherman Donald, crofter Attar, postal worker Pamela, peat cutter Duncan and whisky distillery entrepreneurs Kate and Jonny, as they plan what to do with their winnings and see how it might – or might not – affect their rural lifestyles. Ammar Kalia

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty

7pm, Channel 4

The Crown may have stolen its thunder a little, but this ‘real-life’ counterpart, from the producers of The Kennedys, is a useful stopgap before Peter Morgan’s regal soap goes nuclear in season five. Tonight’s episode picks over the bones of Charles and Di’s hopelessly doomed marriage. Ali Catterall

Casualty

8.40pm, BBC One

After a road accident, a wannabe superhero tests the staff’s patience with his eccentric behaviour. His film references, however – “Back off, Ratchet!” – are all spot on. Perhaps Lev who has recently gone rogue, can serve as super-villain? Meanwhile Jacob’s complicated love-life is causing issues. Ellen E Jones

Tina Turner At The BBC

9pm, BBC Two

2021 has been a good year for Turner fans. The feature-length doc Tina persuasively combined her rollercoaster life story with electrifying live footage and now here is a cherry-picked selection of performances from the BBC archive featuring the indomitable singer blasting out her many hits. Graeme Virtue

The Queen Mother: Grandmother to the Nation

9pm, Channel 5

The final instalment in this three-part series chronicling the life of the Queen Mother focuses on her final 50 years. Widowed at 51, the Queen Mother continued in her royal duties while the monarchy attempted to modernise itself around her, prompting supposed clashes with Princess Diana. AK

Download Reloaded

9pm, Sky Arts

With a test event lined up for later this summer but full-scale events postponed until at least 2022, here is a chance to relive highlights from recent years of one of the UK’s biggest rock and metal festivals, Download. Performances come from theatrical rock stalwarts Iron Maiden and US headbangers Slipknot. AK

Story continues

Film choice

The Hurt Locker. Photograph: AP

The Hurt Locker, 11.45pm, BBC One

Kathryn Bigelow’s stunning war movie follows a US bomb disposal unit in Iraq in 2004, in particular Jeremy Renner’s Sgt William James. He’s the best of the bunch, combining superhuman focus and a crazed recklessness. It’s an extraordinary portrait of a man addicted to his nerve-shredding trade. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Rugby League: York City Knights v St Helens 11am, BBC Two. Women’s Challenge Cup final from Leigh Sports Village.

Cricket: England v New Zealand 11am, Sky Sports Main Event. Fourth day’s coverage of the first test in the series.

Rugby Union: Gloucester v Bath 1.30pm, BT Sport 1. Followed by London Irish v Wasps at 4.15pm.