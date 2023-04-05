TV tonight: the life coaching company that takes over its clients’ lives

A Very British Cult

9pm, BBC Three

Journalist Catrin Nye shares the results of her 18-month-long investigation into a mysterious life coach who took over clients’ lives. She meets Jeff, who – within two years of meeting the coach – handed over thousands of pounds, sold his house and saw his relationship destroyed. He is just one of a whole group of people with similar stories. Stick around for a promised final showdown. Hollie Richardson

The Repair Shop

8pm, BBC One

A family oil painting, a glass terrarium and a clay footprint are this week’s challenges for the restoration experts. Once the clients start recounting their family histories and hopes, we realise that this show is actually piecing together something far more precious than broken heirlooms. Ellen E Jones

Race Across the World

9pm, BBC One

In week three of the 10,000-mile (16,000km) flight-free trip across Canada, the teams journey to Banff, a town deep in the Rocky Mountains. Their attempts to be speedy are more pressing than ever – the slowest couple in the contest get eliminated. The big question: to hire a car or not to hire a car? Alexi Duggins

Saving Lives in Leeds

9pm, BBC Two

This week, in a documentary series where the running theme is heroic professionalism in the face of dwindling resources: surgery is needed to investigate a growth on a patient’s lung: such procedures are always at the risk of last-minute cancellation. Another patient has an infection that requires the attention of a cardiologist. Jack Seale

The Bay

9pm, ITV1

It is the penultimate episode of this decent if unremarkable crime drama, and Marsha Thomason’s DS Townsend has discovered a fatal flaw in her own investigation. Their key witness has lied and the case is in jeopardy. However, hazard levels are relative: before long, Townsend (and her family) are facing a threat with potentially devastating consequences. Phil Harrison

Untold: Trapped in a Gang

12.05am, Channel 4

This week’s Untold spotlights teenagers who are caught up in violence in the West Midlands. It follows young people such as Kay, who is experiencing PTSD after being assaulted, but also leans heavily on police perspectives in attempting to show what is described as gang violence. Micha Frazer-Carroll

Film choice

Lynch/Oz (Alexandre O’Philippe, 2022), 11.35pm, Film4

The manifold connections between the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz and the works of David Lynch are poked at and stretched out in this fascinating essay film. Writers such as Amy Nicholson and directors including John Waters and Karyn Kusama each take an angle – Lynch as Dorothy; red shoes and curtains; the Hollywood dream v reality – and have fun with it, amid a wealth of clips and the odd deliciously gnomic utterance from the shock-headed genius himself. Simon Wardell