TV tonight: on a knife edge with a team of pioneering surgeons

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

9pm, BBC Two

The steady-hand medical series returns with a new run. In episode two, tracking the work of surgeons at the pioneering Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s hospitals in Cambridge, we follow two mammoth, collaborative operations. The first sees thoracic surgeon Aman Coonar and plastic surgeon Charles Malata undertake an 18-hour chest wall reconstruction for Kevin; then, a brain tumour removal requires painstaking manoeuvres from neurosurgeon Richard Mannion and ENT surgeon Patrick Axon. Ammar Kalia

Craig & Danny: Funny, Black and on TV

8pm, ITV

This black history month special sees Red Dwarf co-stars Craig Charles and Danny John-Jules celebrate the boundary-shifting work of Britain’s black comedy performers, from the long-running Channel 4 sitcom Desmond’s to BBC’s sketch show The Real McCoy and I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel. AK

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

It’s a battle for Bournville supremacy as the remaining bakers tackle Chocolate Week. With a lickety-split signature, a typically tricky technical and demanding showstopper, where even the weather might be against them, who can keep their cool? (And will Matt stop teasing Paul?) Graeme Virtue

Life

9pm, BBC One

More strife from Life: David nervously looks into Kelly’s past; Hannah falls into Andy’s arms after a row with Liam; Belle’s ex-husband, Neil, suddenly shows up, and Gail finally has an explosive confrontation with Henry. Some of these formerly chipper Doctor Who actors are certainly having rocky regenerations. Ali Catterall

Married at First Sight

9.15pm, Channel 4

After last week’s first meeting, which was also their wedding day, the couples settle into married life. Or try to. An awkward start for Michelle and her husband, Owen, has them both questioning their commitment, while newlyweds David and Shareen hit the rocks halfway through their honeymoon. Ellen E Jones

Ivor Cutler By KT Tunstall

10pm, Sky Arts

Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall profiles one of her formative influences in this musical special: the Glaswegian poet and singer Ivor Cutler. Tunstall meets some of his collaborators, such as the folk singer Robert Wyatt, as well as recording a cover of his song Women of the World. AK

Film choice

Trading Places (John Landis, 1983), 6pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Landis’s hilarious exploration of the downside of the Gordon Gekko greed-is-good era still has a certain resonance. Eddie Murphy is the street hustler who gets to switch lives with smug city-whiz Dan Aykroyd, thanks to the machinations of the old Duke brothers. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Cycling: Giro d’Italia 11.25am, Eurosport 2. Stage-10 coverage.

Indian Premier League Cricket: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings 3pm, Sky Sports Main Event. T20 match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Uefa Nations League Football: Germany v Switzerland 7.40pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Group match coverage.