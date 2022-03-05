TV tonight: Killing Eve’s toxic but tantalising final season

Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue, Alexi Duggins, Hannah Verdier and Simon Wardell
·3 min read

How will things end for Eve and Villanelle? Plus: a night of Mariah Carey ballads and bangers. Here’s what to watch this evening


Killing Eve

9.15pm, BBC One

Eve (Sandra Oh) is zipping around on a motorbike and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is leading a church choir as we rejoin them for the fourth and final season of the killer series. Carolyn, (Fiona Shaw) meanwhile, is bored stiff in her new embassy role. All of them are still very much focused on The Twelve. While it’s massively dropped off since that brilliant first season, fans are desperate to see how things end for Eve and Villanelle’s oh-so toxic but tantalising relationship. Hollie Richardson


Celebrity Mastermind

6.30pm, BBC One

There is a fairly high camp quotient on the austere quiz this week with contestants including beloved Eurotrash narrator Maria McErlane and celebrated drag queen The Vivienne. Debonair host Clive Myrie even takes time out between rounds to explore why drag is currently having such a moment in pop culture. Graeme Virtue


The Wall Versus Celebrities

7pm, BBC One

“Polar opposites” Ellie Taylor and Shaparak Khorsandi team up to tackle Danny Dyer’s ball game-cum-general knowledge quiz. Challenges include distinguishing Boyzone from Westlife and identifying meals made from animal genitals. You may be able to guess which they fare better with. Alexi Duggins


The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up to Cancer

9pm, Channel 4

Award nights might not seem relevant in 2022 (the film industry boycotted this year’s Golden Globes), but this one is in aid of charity – with a few promised laughs from a room full of comedians. Tom Allen hosts, with nominees including Sarah Millican, Mo Gilligan and Aisling Bea. HR


Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

9.40pm, ITV

A raucous performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, a naughty moment on Catchphrase, and Esther Rantzen pulling a taxidermy cat out of a black bin bag on That’s Life! – these are just some of the clips providing the questions on tonight’s telly trivia show. HR

Mariah Carey at the BBC

10.35pm, BBC Two

She owns Christmas and she doesn’t do stairs, but behind the legend of Mariah lies 30 years of hits. Here are some of her best Beeb performances, charting the evolution of a superstar. For every tiresome ballad (“Can’t liiiiiive”) there’s a banger such as Shake It Off from the golden age of mid-00s Mimi that shows off her versatility. Hannah Verdier

Film choice


West Side Story, Disney+


Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical is here given a wonderful, respectful reworking by Steven Spielberg. Despite some visual callbacks to Robert Wise’s 1961 version, his 1957 New York is a darker, scuzzier place – the territorial rumbles between the Sharks and Jets play out in an urban landscape of demolition and decay, reinforcing the hollowness of their small victories. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, playing Tony and Maria – the Romeo and Juliet of this cross-cultural romance – make for a sweet couple but are upstaged by a fiery, forceful Ariana DeBose as Anita (particularly in a kinetic take on America) and Mike Faist as sinewy gang leader Riff. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester v Leeds 11.30am, BT Sport 1.
Leeds’s first game with new manager Jesse Marsch from King Power Stadium.
Premiership Rugby Union: Saracens v Leicester Tigers 3pm, BT Sport 3. From StoneX Stadium.

Women’s League Cup Final: Chelsea v Man City 5pm, BBC Two.
From the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.

