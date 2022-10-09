TV tonight: there’s a killer duck on the loose in this new slasher series

Wreck

10pm, BBC Three

This silly slasher begins with a killer duck on the loose onboard the Sacramentum cruise ship (well, it’s somebody dressed up as a duck). Three months later, Jamie (Ladhood’s Oscar Kennedy) goes undercover to find out what really happened to his sister when she went missing on the ship. He enters the hedonistic, cliquey and totally quackers world of deck crew – where the mascot is a duck. Hollie Richardson

Karen Pirie

Sunday, ITV, 8pm

Emer Kenny has breathed new life into a stale genre too often reliant on cliches (and moody men looking into the distance) with this refreshingly female-focused adaptation of Val McDermid’s novel, The Distant Echo. Along with Lauren Lyle, who plays the titular character, the pair have managed to create an ITV crime drama that is, well … actually pretty cool. Tonight’s finale doesn’t disappoint. In a very satisfying TV moment, Karen makes an arrest for Rosie Duff’s murder 25 years after it was committed. More satisfying still is that she learns just how much the people in power around her have underestimated her – and gloriously proves them wrong. HR

Raising the Mary Rose: The Lost Tapes

7pm, Channel 4

It’s 40 years since Henry VIII’s flagship was raised from the Solent, but the story of the Mary Rose still remains a mystery. This fascinating documentary looks at the archaeologists and army engineers who worked against bad weather and disagreements to bring up the Mary Rose and how close it came to being lost for ever. Hannah Verdier

Frozen Planet II

8pm, BBC One

Much of the Arctic tundra has remained frozen since the last ice age; that’s how cold it is here. But still, life goes on. A Siberian tiger hunts an Amur leopard, who stalks crows in search of carrion. And under snow cover, a lone Lapland bumblebee uses her furry body to rebuild the colony. Ellen E Jones

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

8.20pm, BBC Two

Continuing to singlehandedly rescue Italian tourism from the pandemic’s fallout, Tucci heads to the Piedmont region – the home of Turin, known for its cracking risottos. He guzzles a bicerin (made of three layers of hot chocolate, espresso and milk), then goes on the hunt for white truffles worth up to £100,000. HR

Story continues

Children of the Caribbean Revolution With Lindsay Johns

10pm, BBC Four

An experimental hour-long essay, reframing Caribbean history as an inspirational story of resistance and rebellion. Queen Nanny of the Maroons, Toussaint Louverture, Frantz Fanon and Walter Rodney are four figures put forward for wider appraisal, all linked by Johns to each other and to black Britons in 2022. Jack Seale

Film choice

The Searchers, 6.30pm, TCM Movies

John Ford’s epic western has gained more traction as a cinematic reference point than an actual movie of late – everything from Rogue One to the Breaking Bad finale has paid tribute – so it’s reassuring to note that familiarity hasn’t dulled it one bit. John Wayne, as a grizzled old racist out for revenge against a band of Native Americans, ramps up his repugnancy to near unthinkable levels, and his late-stage volte-face is still one of the most moving in the history of cinema. Stuart Heritage

Barking Dogs Never Bite, 12.50am, Film4





Film4 has something of a mini Bong Joon-ho appreciation festival this weekend, with 2003’s Memories of Murder showing on Saturday, and his world-conquering Parasite on Monday. But the real enthusiasts will be drawn to this well earned run-out of his 2000 directorial debut. The story of an unemployed professor who sets about murdering as many dogs as he can, the film’s mix of violence, dark comedy and biting social commentary failed to find an audience on release. However, it set in place the blueprint that Bong – and Korean cinema as a whole – still follows to this day. SH

Live sport

Women’s World Cup Rugby: Wales v Scotland, 5.30am, ITV Opening Pool A match, at the Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, New Zealand.

Premiership Rugby Union: Wasps v Northampton Saints, 2pm, BT Sport 1 At Ricoh Arena.

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Leeds, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Selhurst Park. Followed by Arsenal v Liverpool at 4pm.

Premier League Football: Everton v Man United, 6.30pm, BT Sport 1 At Goodison Park.