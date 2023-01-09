TV tonight: Ken Burns’ scathing new documentary takes apart US delusions

The US and the Holocaust

10pm, BBC Four

Ken Burns’ scathing three-part documentary looks at how the US responded to Jews and others seeking refuge from the Nazis. “We all tend to think of the United States as the country with the Statue of Liberty poem ‘Give me your tired, your poor … ’” says historian Peter Hayes in this week’s first scene-setting episode. “But, in fact, exclusion of people and shutting them out has been as American as apple pie.” Hollie Richardson

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

8pm, Channel 4

The affable architect returns to nose around more compact projects attempting design ingenuity in places where cat-swinging is inconceivable. There is a vehicular theme to this opener as Clarke runs the rule over plans to convert a leaky boat and a vintage caravan, while also cooking up an ambitious four-wheeled build of his own. Graeme Virtue

Hornby: A Model World

8pm, Yesterday

Hornby has given the Lilliputian treatment to the iconic Flying Scotsman 47 times. At the start of this second series that once again takes a magnifying glass to the beloved model-making company, product development director Simon Kohler commissions yet another version to take it up to date – while keeping the project as secret as possible. Ali Catterall

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton

8.30pm, BBC Three

Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan return for a third season of inessential reality TV, with former pugilist Amir struggling to focus following his retirement from competitive sport. No time to wallow, however, as Faryal’s new makeup brand isn’t going to launch and market itself – and she’s much keener to start a new phase of life. Jack Seale

Silent Witness

9pm, BBC One

Emilia Fox, David Caves and co continue to frown their way through the 26th series of the forensics drama. This week’s grisly two-parter starts with a group of partying teenagers discovering a deserted van, which they prise open to find dead bodies inside … HR

999: On the Front Line

10pm, Channel 4

Another eye-opening 12-hour shift riding shotgun with West Midlands paramedics, filmed in early 2022 when Covid uncertainty was often eclipsed by a desire to return to social normality. That means a combination of alcohol-related incidents and stressful at-home emergencies. As ever, the crews demonstrate incredible resilience. GV