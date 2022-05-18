TV tonight: Katherine Parkinson wants commitment-free sex in new dating drama

Spreadsheet is the new Channel 4 comedy that follows a divorced mother of two in Australia. Plus, a gripping Inside No 9. Here’s what to watch tonight





Spreadsheet

10.05pm, Channel 4

“All those apps, competing with girls half your age, and they’ve got the face …” Lauren (Katherine Parkinson) is told by her boss. “It must be so hard – all that rejection.” But she doesn’t understand that – as a divorced mother of two with one hell of a hectic life – Lauren just wants to have a lot of sex without commitment. Starting with a double bill tonight, this Australia-based comedy captures the chaos of trying to have it all. Hollie Richardson

Between the Covers

7.30pm, BBC Two

“Trevor McDonald is wise and clever” may not be the biggest revelation of the TV week, but nevertheless he elevates this episode of Sara Cox’s slightly flip-book review show. Cariad Lloyd, Peter Davison and Sarah Hadland hold their ends up too, as they discuss books by Philip Gray and Sam Selvon. Jack Seale

The Great British Sewing Bee

9pm, BBC One

Sara Pascoe assigns the remaining contestants three more tasks for reduce, reuse and recycle week. First up, a lesson in quilting before creating a patchwork jacket, followed by deconstructing and reconstructing a coat. Then valiant attempts to make dresses from used duvet covers. HR

Prince of Muck

9pm, BBC Four

Not many people have an island in the family. If you do, you take the responsibility of looking after it seriously. This melancholy film follows Lawrence MacEwan, the patriarch of the Inner Hebridean Isle of Muck as he faces change and old age. The island holds almost sacred properties for him, so it’s a poignant reckoning with memory and loss. Phil Harrison

Inside No 9

10pm, BBC Two

Daisy Haggard is a posh, Pilates-loving housewife who is taken hostage by Daniel Mays as a grubby, gun-toting kidnapper. Or is she? As always with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s impeccably acted, ingeniously plotted series, nothing is quite as it seems – except for the promise of a gripping half-hour of TV. Alexi Duggins

Story continues

Hypothetical

10pm, Dave

Josh Widdicombe and his “arbiter of hypotheticals”, co-host James Acaster, return with another run of the comedy panel show about completely made-up scenarios. Tonight’s lineup is a goodie: Richard Ayoade, Guz Khan, Maisie Adam and Chloe Petts. HR