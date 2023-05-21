TV tonight: Julian Assange’s father and wife tell their remarkable story

Ithaka: The Fight to Free Assange

10.20pm, ITV1

“Torture is a tool used to send a warning to others. It is most effective when it is inflicted in public.” The words of Nils Melzer – the UN’s special rapporteur on torture from 2016 to 2022 – open this remarkable documentary about Julian Assange’s arrest in 2019 and his time in prison awaiting extradition to the US for one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets. His father John Shipton and wife Stella Assange share the family’s complex journey. Hollie Richardson

Ten Pound Poms

9pm, BBC One

The promised paradise has quickly turned sour in this top-notch drama about the Brits who migrated to Australia after the second world war. Following the drunken hit-and-run, Terry takes his family to hideous Dean’s house for a barbecue in a bid to act normal. Meanwhile, Kate’s real motives for the move have been revealed: she’s looking for the son who was taken from her. HR

Malpractice

9pm, ITV1

Did the fentanyl that killed Eva Owusu come from the very hospital where she was treated and died? Lucinda (Niamh Algar) is convinced there’s a dodgy connection, but people aren’t likely to believe a desperate addict doctor who’s just been suspended. All will come to light in this revelatory final episode of the hospital thriller. HR

I Kissed a Boy

9pm, BBC Three

The casually groundbreaking gay dating show set in a fabulous Italian villa continues. After an initial rush of pool frolics and heart-to-hearts, the first elimination looms: will it be Josh or Bobski who has to pack their trunks? That departure is just the start, as host Dannii Minogue has more twists to reveal. Graeme Virtue

Depp v Heard

9pm, Channel 4

After the defamation case that set the internet ablaze with takes and memes, this three-part documentary looks at the trial by social media of Amber Heard. Unfortunately episode one is an hour of cobbled together TikTok material that sheds little light on the affair. Continues tomorrow and Tuesday. Hannah J Davies

The Man Who Played With Fire

9pm, Sky Documentaries

“You can get $2m dollars if you kill Olof Palme.” The second instalment sees warnings of a CIA hit fall on deaf ears. Yet journalist Stieg Larsson deemed the hypothesis plausible. But one theory linked to the 1986 assassination of Sweden’s PM, a truly remarkable classified CIA file found in his possession, could change everything. Danielle De Wolfe

Film choice

Loveless, 1.15am, Film4

Loveless on Film4. Photograph: Lifestyle pictures/Alamy

Andrey Zvyagintsev followed the biting Leviathan with this sombre but moving tale. One snowswept autumn, a Moscow couple (Maryana Spivak and Aleksey Rozin) are preparing to separate but, with new partners already lined up, neither wants custody of their 12-year-old son. When the boy goes missing, and a volunteer search team get involved, they are forced to confront their self-centred, emotionally stunted ways. Despite being an intimate film, it’s not a stretch to view the pair’s empty lives as a microcosm of Russian society. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football Chelsea v Arsenal, 12.15pm, BBC Two Action from Kingsmeadow in the penultimate round of games.

Premier League Football: West Ham v Leeds, 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event A must-win game for Luke Ayling and his relegation-threatened team. Followed by Man City v Chelsea.

Challenge Cup Rugby League Castleford Tigers v Hull FC, 2.35pm, BBC Two The sixth-round tie at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.