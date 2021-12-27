TV tonight: Joe Lycett and Bill Bailey take a bumper trip around Iceland

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland

8pm, Channel 4

There is no such thing as too much Mr Lycett at Christmas, so here is Joe again – this time as the new Travel Man, replacing Richard Ayoade after nine seasons and several Christmas specials. A four-day trip – twice the usual length – around Iceland with Bill Bailey requires a bumper itinerary that includes visiting a punk museum in a disused public toilet, taking a dip in a geothermal “nature bath”, flying in a plane across Iceland’s longest fjord and having a go at husky sledding. Hollie Richardson

The Voice Kids

7.30pm, ITV

The talent show for teenyboppers returns. Sporty Spice herself, Melanie C, joins the McFly guitarist Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott on the judging panel. The three‑part competition will continue tomorrow and Wednesday. HR

MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch 2021

8pm, BBC One

Nervously serving up posh festive grub to the critics Grace Dent, Jimi Famurewa and Jay Rayner are the 2020 finalists Philli Armitage-Mattin, Santosh Shah and Bart van der Lee, plus the runner-up from 2017’s series, Jamie Park. Jack Seale

Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover

9pm, Channel 4

Comedy couple Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson – the stars of their own sitcom, Meet the Richardsons – attempt to brighten up the lull between Christmas and New Year with this one‑off get-together with their closest pals. Joining them for a boozy feast is Roisin Conaty, along with the inescapable Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett. HR

Clarice

9pm, Alibi

Clarice has the unenviable task of following up one of cinema’s most highly regarded horror films, The Silence of the Lambs. A year after the film’s events, Clarice Starling (Pretty Little Liars’ Rebecca Breeds) is struggling to handle her newfound notoriety within the FBI when a grizzly killer strikes. Sometimes schlocky, but undeniably moreish. Henry Wong

Curb Your Enthusiasm

9pm, Sky Comedy

Season 11 of Larry David’s acidic comedy of ill manners dropped hints that it might be the equivalent of an origin story as the moneyed curmudgeon successfully sold a lucrative streaming series about his formative years. But, as the season concludes, any self-reflection on Larry’s part has been in short supply. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

West Side Story (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961), 4.35pm, BBC Two

Steven Spielberg’s take on the stage musical is in cinemas now, but you could do worse than stay on the sofa for Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ Oscar-laden 1961 version. In this Romeo and Juliet tale updated to mid-50s New York, Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood may not be the most vital of leads (Jimmy Bryant and Marni Nixon were employed as their “ghost singers”), but with support from George Chakiris and Rita Moreno, and a rollcall of jazzy numbers from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, it is the swingiest thing. Simon Wardell