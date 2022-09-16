TV tonight: Jo Brand and Tom Allen serve an extra slice of Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

8pm, Channel 4

No baker wants their ginger and caramel mini cakes to be described as “disappointing” by Prue Leith and “bland” by Paul Hollywood. But those cutting comments are what led to Will being the first Bake Off contestant booted out of the tent earlier this week. Tonight, he joins Jo Brand to tell all about his experience. They will be joined by comedian Harry Hill, radio DJ Melvin Odoom and After Life’s Roisin Conaty. Tom Allen will also judge the audience’s baking attempts. Hollie Richardson

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

Pruning summer fruiting raspberries, dividing perennials and planting hyacinths are all on Monty Don’s to-do list tonight. Meanwhile, Carol Klein checks out the wonders of self-seeding plants, and JJ Chalmers discovers some special trees in North Yorkshire. HR

Celebrity MasterChef

9pm, BBC One

As finals week continues, the five celebrity chefs left in the competition travel to Alexandra Palace, where they must cater an afternoon tea event marking 100 years of the BBC. Back in the MasterChef kitchen, they need to each create one exceptional dish inspired by their childhood. HR

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

9pm, BBC Two

Among the best episodes of this constantly delightful show are the ones with a particular, near-mythical quarry. Tonight, can Paul finally catch himself a magnificent grayling? Either way, the River Dee on the Crogen Estate in north Wales provides some magnificent vistas. Bob, meanwhile, sets up a coffee shop. Jack Seale

Professor T

9pm, ITV

The jaunty crime drama based on the Belgian series of the same name returns for a second season. Ben Miller is the fastidious titular criminology professor, who tonight is called in to help the police when a student is left in a coma after being badly burned in a deliberate fire. HR

Munich Games

9pm, Sky Atlantic

With two days to go until the big Israel v Germany football friendly, tensions are rising among the officers charged with preventing a terrorist attack. German detective Maria and her Mossad agent partner Oren can’t get a handle on their slippery prime suspect. Meanwhile, all the real spycraft is happening in the stands. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Meek’s Cutoff (Kelly Reichardt, 2010), 1pm, Great! Movies Action

In 1845 Oregon, a wagon train of settlers is being guided across the parched land by grizzled know-it-all Stephen Meek (Bruce Greenwood). But, as their water supply runs down, the pragmatic Emily (Michelle Williams) begins to suspect he has no more clue of the way than they do. This is a western, but it’s a Kelly Reichardt western, so don’t expect the typical escapades, even when a Native American turns up. It’s a foreboding drama of half-heard conversations and imperfect knowledge, of uncertain fate and the tragic clash of cultures. Simon Wardell