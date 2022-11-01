TV tonight: Jimmy Akingbola on growing up in foster care and breaking Hollywood

Handle With Care: Jimmy Akingbola

9pm, ITV

Akingbola is a British actor flying high in Hollywood as capable fixer Geoffrey in the gritty Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. It is all a long way from his east London childhood, where he was raised by a white foster family when his Nigerian mother couldn’t look after him, due to her health. This raw but extremely moving film sees Akingbola reunite with his foster family and his biological siblings to unpack what it was like growing up without certain racial and cultural touchstones. Graeme Virtue

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

This year’s quarter-finals come hand in hand with pastry week. Cue indulgently sweet vol-au-vents, an Asian-inspired technical challenge and 3D nursery rhyme pie scenes. As buttery chaos ensues (Matt Lucas turning a pain au chocolat into a ventriloquist’s puppet) the curse of a cold oven strikes again. Danielle De Wolfe

Alexander Armstrong in South Korea

9pm, Channel 5

From K-pop to kimchi, Squid Game to Park Chan-wook, it’s correct to say South Korea is having a moment. In this new series, Armstrong takes an epic perambulation across one of the world’s biggest economies and cultural behemoths. Tonight, he kicks off (in style) in Gangnam, before visiting a death experience school. Ali Catterall

Make Me Prime Minister

9.15pm, Channel 4

The political reality show that was outpaced by actual reality reaches its climax, with some unexpected cameos guaranteed to infuriate everyone. The final three possible PMs all seem genuinely smart and charismatic but can they navigate the hurdles of a lightning-fast general election campaign to take poll position (ouch)? Graeme Virtue

Storyville: A Story of Bones

9.30pm, BBC Four

A sombre piece filmed on the Atlantic island of Saint Helena, a British overseas territory. Thousands of “liberated” enslaved people once lived and died there, but their recently discovered remains have no memorial or burial site. One woman’s quest to rectify that runs up against the malign forces of racism and commerce. Jack Seale

Story continues

Industry

10.40pm, BBC One

A dizzying take on last year’s GameStop short squeeze, tonight’s episode sees FastAid become a plaything of the market, ticking up and down, shredding the nerves of Harper and Jesse. Yasmin continues her efforts to wriggle into private-wealth management and delivers a head-on rebuttal in a pub that is hard to watch. Sammy Gecsoyler

Film choice

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 9pm, Sky Showcase

With his manly presence and “a voice that could make a wolverine purr”, San Diego TV news presenter Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) has it all. Then ambitious journalist Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) is hired, and love rears its befuddling, equality-minded head. Ineffably silly, Adam McKay’s 2004 comedy has terrific one-liners, a great cast (Steve Carell’s dim-witted sports reporter steals most of the scenes he’s in) and a fight scene between rival news teams that is one for the ages. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket: England v New Zealand, 7.30am, Sky Sports

Super 12 match from Brisbane.

Women’s Rugby League World Cup: England v Brazil, 1.45pm, BBC Two

Captained by Emily Rudge, England kick off the tournament at Headingley.



Champions League Football: Liverpool v Napoli, 7pm, BT Sport 2

The final Group A game. Marseille v Tottenham is on BT Sport 3.

Gymnastics World Championships, 7.05pm, BBC Three

Women’s team final from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. The men’s team final is at 7pm on Wed on BBC Two.



