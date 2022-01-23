TV tonight: Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure team up for another explosive thriller

Hollie Richardson, Alexi Duggins, Graeme Virtue, Hannah Verdier and Simon Wardell
·4 min read

Trigger Point

9pm, ITV

With Jed Mercurio pulling the production strings, this six-part thriller about a terrorist summer campaign was always going to be compared to Line of Duty. All the ingredients are there: Vicky McClure as gutsy bomb disposal officer Lana Washington, police jargon constantly shouted through walkie-talkies, and a tension that is cut with well-paced jumpy moments. Then there’s Lana’s work buddy, Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), with whom she has all the banter. But it still makes for exciting and – at one point or another in the series – explosive, television. Hollie Richardson

The Green Planet

7pm, BBC One

The glorious visual spectacle of David Attenborough’s look at plant life continues, with a sumptuous rendering of flora’s adaptation to the seasons. Green shoots appear through black, fire-scorched earth, delicate ice flowers blossom and seeds float away on parachutes. You know what to expect by now – although we defy you not to still be wowed by it. Alexi Duggins

Good Karma Hospital

8pm, ITV

The Kerala-set drama starring Amanda Redman as a formidable head doctor and Neil Morrissey as a beach-bum barman returns for a fourth season. Recently heartbroken medic Ruby (Amrita Acharia) finds herself caught up in a dangerous viral outbreak while newly arrived surgeon Samir (Harki Bhambra) tries to acclimatise. Graeme Virtue

The Tourist

9pm, BBC One

Confusion continues and Jamie “the Man” Dornan is in big demand this week, with a face from the past popping up. Lashings of nudity and the promise of an easy way to make some fast cash emerge as more of his out-of-sync memories resurface. Plus, while Ethan moans about eating a halloumi platter alone, Helen needs police help. Hannah Verdier

The Caribbean With Andi and Miquita

9pm, BBC Two

Charismatic mother and daughter team Andi and Miquita Oliver set out on an adventure to retrace their Caribbean heritage in this vibrant yet often emotional two-part series. Expect plenty of infectious laughter, tearful realisations, enlightening local storytelling – and even a “punch in the gut” DNA test result. First up, the Olivers explore Antigua and Barbuda. HR

Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip

9pm, Channel 4

It’s the second leg of the road trip, this time taking the new (albeit temporary) nomad Perkins through Colorado into the Rocky Mountains. She meets a couple with a toddler in tow and a woman who shares videos about the reality of campervan life. Then, it’s time for an annual festival in the Colorado desert. Are you feeling inspired yet? HR

Film choices

The Man Who Fell to Earth, 1.05am, Talking Pictures TV

David Bowie’s otherworldly musical personas and mannered acting style made him an ideal lead for this seminal 1976 sci-fi. His alien, Thomas Jerome Newton, comes to Earth in disguise with a plan to save his dying planet. But in Nicolas Roeg’s fractured tale, he finds powerful interests – and his own weaknesses – conspiring against him. A woozy melancholy infuses the film, in the lives of the people Newton touches, his addictions to booze and television, and even in his love for Candy Clark’s waitress Mary-Lou. Simon Wardell

The Souvenir, 10pm, BBC Two

With part two just out in cinemas, here’s an opportunity to catch the challenging first tranche of Joanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama. Honor Swinton Byrne plays Julie, a 24-year-old film student whose privileged upbringing has left her all at sea in terms of her creative voice and the authenticity of her work. Then she meets Foreign Office official Tony (an effortlessly toffish Tom Burke) and is seduced by his air of confidence and louche mystery. But his gaslighting of her and slowly revealed dark secrets begin to sour their relationship. SW

Fantastic Mr Fox, 2pm, Channel 4

This is Roald Dahl, certainly, but as filtered through the lens of Wes Anderson it’s a curious beast. In a children’s animated adventure about an egotistical fox (voiced by George Clooney) and his long-running battle with three human farmers we find Anderson’s typically smart dialogue and passive-aggressive characters. There’s enough quick comedy, colourful spectacle and Dahlian viciousness for the kids, but this is really one for the grownups in the room. SW

Live sport


Women’s Super League Football: Brighton v Chelsea 12.15pm, BBC Two. From Broadfield Stadium.

Premier League Football: Crystal Palace v Liverpool 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Selhurst Park.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Tottenham 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Stamford Bridge.

Women’s Super League Football: Man City v Arsenal 7.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League
From Manchester City Academy Stadium.

