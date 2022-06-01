TV tonight: Jay Blades returns with a special episode of The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop Jubilee Special

8pm, BBC One

The ever-affable Jay Blades and his crafty team bring us a jubilee special of the restoration show – taking four items, each with a link to (you’ve guessed it) the royal family, and giving them a new lease of life. First up, a woman’s unfinished pearly suit, which belonged to her pearly king father. Then a hand-painted plate to celebrate Queen Victoria’s coronation. Hollie Richardson

Between the Covers

7.30pm, BBC Two

“Blessed be the books.” Sara Cox’s picks this week are the Margaret Atwood classic The Handmaid’s Tale and Monica Ali’s Love Marriage. Her page-turning team includes Jo Brand (named after Little Women’s Jo March, it transpires), Neil Morrissey, Darren Harriott and Nina Wadia. HR

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

8pm, BBC Three

The “MUA”s (makeup artists) are asked to not be too “out there” with their commercial looks for H&M Beauty’s summer campaign. They then need to create a look inspired by “a season of change” that has happened in their lives – showcasing their skills and backstories. HR

The Great British Sewing Bee

9pm, BBC One

It’s music week: the sewers start by making waterproof parkas fit for the 60s mod scene. They might look like simple designs, but – as contestants struggle with the finer details that make a coat a parka – it’s no easy task. Next, they must create costumes worthy of a country music star; then it’s a made-to-measure outfit inspired by David Bowie. Precious Adesina

Inside No 9

10pm, BBC Two

No one who watched TV in the 70s would fail to quiver in fear at the mention of the public information films that warned of the dangers of strangers, pylons and birthday cakes. In the last episode of this season of the dark anthology, Reece Shearsmith is Ronnie, a man who lives life by the rules he learned back then – but does he know right from wrong? Hannah Verdier

George Clarke’s Flipping Fast

9pm, Channel 4

Hundred-grand designs: the show that gives wannabe developers £100,000 of seed money to race up the property ladder continues. This week, family teams are in the spotlight, with mother and daughter Janet and Olivia and young brothers Ricky and Andrew both snapping up three-bedroom houses in need of some TLC. Graeme Virtue

Hypothetical

10pm, Dave

The all-new quickfire round is proving a stroke of genius, as tonight we see Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Harriet Kemsley and Darren Harriott spout a glorious array of one-liners. With cries of “crowbar” and “fun-monger” aplenty, Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster continue to overachieve given the show’s simple but chortle-worthy premise. Danielle De Wolfe

Film choice

Interstellar (Christopher Nolan, 2014), 9pm, Sky Cinema Greats

Ambition is always a quality to be lauded in a film, and Christopher Nolan’s astrophysical sci-fi has it in spades. Matthew McConaughey plays a US astronaut turned farmer on a doomed, near-future Earth, selected for a perilous mission through an unexplained wormhole to a galaxy where a habitable home for humanity may be found. It’s brain-frying, existential stuff – particularly in the ending – but through a series of stupendous, timey-wimey set-pieces, the simple if cosmic power of love prevails. Simon Wardell