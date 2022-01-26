TV tonight: how Jay Blades finally overcame his dyslexia

Hollie Richardson, Phil Harrison, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell
·3 min read

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51

9pm, BBC One

One in 10 adults in the UK have dyslexia, and this includes the hugely affable Jay Blades, furniture restorer and host of The Repair Shop. This one-off programme follows Blades from not being able to read the letter awarding him his MBE to vowing to be able to read to his daughter by the time she turns 16. We then follow him as he takes literacy lessons – all the while showing the reality of dyslexia with heart, candour and that East End charm. Hollie Richardson

We Are England

7.30pm, BBC One

Another of the series of short documentaries telling overlooked stories of modern life. In this episode, ex-soldier Darren delves into the problems of veterans struggling on civvy street. Darren experienced addiction and prison after leaving the military. What can be done to prevent others suffering similar fates? Might HGV driving be a productive avenue to follow? Phil Harrison

The Bay

9pm, ITV

In a very procedural mid-season episode of the coastal crime show, secrets about the deceased slowly leak out. Fortunately, the story has other concerns – racial tensions in a small town, and the stresses of building a blended family – to offset the blandness of the sleuthing. Jack Seale

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

9pm, Channel 4

Here’s Katie Price doing up her “mucky mansion” (so-called by the tabloids). But there’s more to this than meets the eye – it’s no coincidence the house crumbled at the same time that Price’s personal life did. Whatever your thoughts are on her, she has a knack for hard-to-switch-over telly. HR

Spencer Jones as Herbert Clunkerdunk
Spencer Jones as Herbert Clunkerdunk. Photograph: Ricky Darko/BBC/Tiger Aspect

The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk

10pm, BBC Two

If you’re unsure of what to make of this surreal comedy series, you are not alone. In this second season of 15-minute shorts, Spencer Jones (Upstart Crow) continues to share the unfiltered imagination of his alter ego Herbert Clunkerdunk. Expect silly songs, mobile phones with eyes and dreamlike sequences in tonight’s double bill. HR

Storyville: Final Account

10pm, BBC Four

Ahead of Wednesday’s Holocaust Memorial Day, Luke Holland’s documentary about the last living generation of German citizens of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich is aired on the small screen. Holland – who died of cancer while it was in post-production – worked on it over the course of 10 years and talked to more than 150 people, asking how their past affects their present. HR

Film choice

Emily Beecham as Alice in Little Joe
The flowers of evil … Emily Beecham as Alice (right) in Little Joe. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Little Joe (Jessica Hausner, 2019), 11.15pm, BBC Two
An unsettling Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style horror built in bold blocks of colour, Jessica Hausner’s film is set at a laboratory that is developing a mood-enhancing plant. When scientist Alice (Emily Beecham) brings one of the pretty red flowers home for her son Joe (Kit Connor), and names it Little Joe, bad things are bound to happen. There’s good support from Ben Whishaw and Kerry Fox playing Alice’s concerned colleagues, as both mother and child find their behaviours changing in response to the possibly malevolent flora. Simon Wardell

Live sport

International Women’s Cricket – Australia v England 10.30pm, BT Sport 2
Heather Knight leads the visitors on day one of the sole Ashes Test at Manuka Oval.

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Justin Kripps a cool customer

    Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier hope 'long and winding road' leads to podium

    Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow

  • Sidney Crosby delivers supernatural, no-look nutmeg pass for absurd assist

    Penguins star Sidney Crosby delivered one of the finest passes you'll ever see on Tuesday night versus the Coyotes.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Utah Jazz lose 4th straight against Golden State, 94-92

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92 on Sunday night. Royce O’Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic’s missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O’Neale couldn’t convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded. Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again with his 3-point stroke a month after becoming the all-time NBA 3s leader, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 ove

  • Bills prove Patriots were bogus, can they do same to Chiefs?

    So Pro Picks was correct on one count in the Patriots-Bills wild-card game. One of those teams was a bogus playoff contender. We just had the wrong team. For an Upset Special, no less. The beating Buffalo put on New England came the night before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers crushed Philadelphia. Both results only bolstered the narrative that the Patriots' dynasty was built on the quarterback's unsurpassed talents. Brady gets to extend his legacy on Sunday when his defending Super Bowl champion B

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p