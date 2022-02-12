TV tonight: Jason Manford and Sheridan Smith judge a strange new singing show

Groups of contestants transform into famous singers in ITV’s latest talent show. Plus: a gritty French drama from the creator of Spiral. Here’s everything to watch this evening





Starstruck

8.30pm, ITV

“Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be … ” Oh, wrong show – but this might please those who still mourn Stars in Their Eyes. Over six weeks, we’ll see teams of three contestants transform into their favourite singers and jointly perform their hits on stage. Judges Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford decide on their best team before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final. In the first round: Freddie Mercurys meet Ariana Grandes. Hollie Richardson

The Masked Singer: The Final

7pm, ITV

Can you believe that an actual member of Destiny’s Child (Michelle Williams) was Rockhopper? We have reached the final, and it’s time for Mushroom, Panda or Robobunny to be crowned this season’s winner. HR

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales

7.30pm, Channel 4

Season two of the family farm-fixing series. High in the Durham Dales, three generations of the Baker clan prepare for their first lambing season with Herdwick sheep. If that isn’t cute enough for you, there are also pygmy goats and a reunion with some terrier pups. Graeme Virtue

The Wall

7.45pm, BBC One

The silly but undeniably watchable gameshow that combines general knowledge, a smidgeon of strategy and lashings of luck continues. Its trump card is, of course, host Danny Dyer, whose enthusiasm often borders on the boisterous but who manages to be oddly charming at the same time. Tonight’s contestants: Roops and Rita from Banbury. Phil Harrison



Wondrous Wales

8.30pm, Channel 4

The return of a series that has a title that’s impossible to hear in your head without an accompanying rich, Welsh baritone. Garry and his family deliver lambs on the Black Mountains of the Brecon Beacons, while artist Charlotte Cortazzi creates a stunning, if temporary, work of art in the sands of Pembrokeshire’s Broad Haven South Beach. Ali Catterall

Story continues

The Promise

9pm, BBC Four

For fans of French crime drama Spiral, here’s another series from its showrunner, Anne Landois. The six-parter concerns an investigation into a missing girl, which might be linked to 11-year-old Charlotte, who vanished in the middle of a storm in 1999. The prime suspect in that case was released due to lack of evidence – might they have struck again? HR

Film choices

Booksmart

10pm, BBC Three

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart. Photograph: AF archive/Alamy

What if you can be an academic high-achiever and have a wild social life at the same time? The horrible realisation that you can dawns on nerdy friends Amy and Molly on the last day of high school in Olivia Wilde’s terrific comedy. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein play the joined-at-the-hip pals who struggle to get to a house party the night before graduation, hoping for the extracurricular experiences they’ve missed out on. With a whip-smart script, a big dose of narrative rug-pulling (the slut-shamed girl is going to Yale; the stoner has been recruited by Google) and even some hallucinatory animation, it’s a film infused with the joys of youthful but enduring friendship. Simon Wardell



Sicario

11.35pm, Channel 4

This tremendously tense, edge-of-your-seat 2015 thriller saw future Dune and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve break out of his “best in Canada” reputation into global recognition. Emily Blunt was an unusual pick to play an FBI special agent in Arizona, but she’s surprisingly convincing as an ethical, if naive, character drawn into a semi-legal, cross-border war against Mexican drug cartels. Josh Brolin brooks no dissent as the murky CIA operative running the show, while Benicio Del Toro is even murkier as a Mexican lawyer with opaque motives. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Man United v Southampton, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 From Old Trafford. Followed by Norwich v Man City from Carrow Road Stadium at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Super League Rugby League: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, noon, Channel 4 From Headingley Stadium, the first Super League match ever to be shown live on terrestrial TV.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v Wales, 1.15pm, BBC One From Principality Stadium. Followed by France v Ireland from Stade de France at 4pm on ITV.



Club World Cup Football Final, 4pm, Channel 4 Held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

