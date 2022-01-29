TV tonight: Jason Manford hosts a razzle-dazzle musical spectacular

Hollie Richardson, Graeme Richardson, Henry Wong
·3 min read

Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery

7pm, BBC One

Jazz hands at the ready, it’s time for some razzle dazzle – and it’s all in the name of supporting the arts after live stage shows took a battering during the pandemic. Jason Manford hosts this recorded event at Manchester Arena, featuring stars of the West End belting out the hits of productions such as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, and Back To The Future. Altogether now … Hollie Richardson

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV

We’re down to seven mysterious, costume-clad contestants. They will all sing their hearts out tonight, hoping not to be eliminated from the competition. As always, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are on judging duties. HR

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

8.30pm, BBC One

Taking a spin on McIntyre’s famous wheel to help tonight’s contestant win big money: historian Lucy Worsley, singer and former Strictly runner-up Ashley Roberts, cultural icon Peter Andre, the Rev Richard Coles, YouTuber Patricia Bright, comedian Rob Beckett and footballer John Barnes. What could possibly go wrong? HR

Hidden Assets

9pm, BBC Four

The Irish/Belgian crime drama about dodgy diamonds and coerced bombers wraps up with a tense double-bill. In Antwerp, visiting detective Emer (Angeline Ball) and grungy local cop Christian (Wouter Hendrickx) chase down suspects while whiteboard queen Norah (Cathy Belton) follows the digital money trail back in Shannon. Graeme Virtue

The Super Bob Einstein Movie

9pm, Sky Documentaries

“I think he’d get a kick out of the fact that I have to sit here and do this, knowing that I really don’t want to.” So says Larry David of his former Curb co-star, and subject of this celebratory documentary film, revered funnyman Bob Einstein. It’s cut with clips of his best work, with Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and JB Smoove also sharing the laughter. HR

The John Bishop Show

9.30pm, ITV

Even if it currently lacks some polish, Bishop’s show is a welcome addition to Saturday night. With a mix of standup and sofa talk, guests need to be game. And you can’t fault the comedian’s enthusiasm: he established the series with an Adele-inspired ballad about turning 55. Henry Wong

Film choices

Apostasy, 11.30pm, BBC Two

Daniel Kokotajlo’s devastating debut feature is drawn from his own experiences growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness. Ivanna (a performance of quiet desperation from Siobhan Finneran) and her daughters Luisa (Sacha Parkinson) and Alex (Molly Wright), who has a serious blood condition, are dutiful members of a religious group in Oldham. But when Luisa falls pregnant by her non-believer boyfriend, she is “disfellowshipped” – cut off from her family and community. This act, and a subsequent tragedy, pick away at Ivanna’s life of unquestioning devotion, as the rigid rules of the faith stymie her love for her child and sense of humanity. Simon Wardell

The Truman Show, 6.55pm, Great! Movies
Before the Big Brother house and WandaVision’s Westview there was Seahaven, a pretty US coastal town where Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) and his wife Meryl (Laura Linney) live – watched 24 hours a day by 5,000 cameras. In Peter Weir’s prescient 1998 satirical drama, Truman is the unwitting star of a hit TV reality show (and has been since birth), his every move tracked and manipulated for our viewing pleasure. But reality comes crashing in, and Truman has to choose between the perils of the unknown and comfortable picket-fence conformity. SW

Live sport

Premiership Rugby Union: Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester
2.30pm, BT Sport 2
From Kingston Park Stadium.

International Football: Africa Cup of Nations
3.45pm, BBC Two
The opening quarter-final from Cameroon.

T20 International Cricket: West Indies v England
7.30pm, BT Sport 1
The fourth match in the series, from Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two words: Patrick Mahomes. It didn't matter to him that the Bills had taken their first lead since the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 left; Mahomes simply thr

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi