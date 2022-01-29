TV tonight: Jason Manford hosts a razzle-dazzle musical spectacular

Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery

7pm, BBC One

Jazz hands at the ready, it’s time for some razzle dazzle – and it’s all in the name of supporting the arts after live stage shows took a battering during the pandemic. Jason Manford hosts this recorded event at Manchester Arena, featuring stars of the West End belting out the hits of productions such as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, and Back To The Future. Altogether now … Hollie Richardson

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV

We’re down to seven mysterious, costume-clad contestants. They will all sing their hearts out tonight, hoping not to be eliminated from the competition. As always, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are on judging duties. HR

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

8.30pm, BBC One

Taking a spin on McIntyre’s famous wheel to help tonight’s contestant win big money: historian Lucy Worsley, singer and former Strictly runner-up Ashley Roberts, cultural icon Peter Andre, the Rev Richard Coles, YouTuber Patricia Bright, comedian Rob Beckett and footballer John Barnes. What could possibly go wrong? HR

Hidden Assets

9pm, BBC Four

The Irish/Belgian crime drama about dodgy diamonds and coerced bombers wraps up with a tense double-bill. In Antwerp, visiting detective Emer (Angeline Ball) and grungy local cop Christian (Wouter Hendrickx) chase down suspects while whiteboard queen Norah (Cathy Belton) follows the digital money trail back in Shannon. Graeme Virtue

The Super Bob Einstein Movie

9pm, Sky Documentaries

“I think he’d get a kick out of the fact that I have to sit here and do this, knowing that I really don’t want to.” So says Larry David of his former Curb co-star, and subject of this celebratory documentary film, revered funnyman Bob Einstein. It’s cut with clips of his best work, with Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and JB Smoove also sharing the laughter. HR

The John Bishop Show

9.30pm, ITV

Even if it currently lacks some polish, Bishop’s show is a welcome addition to Saturday night. With a mix of standup and sofa talk, guests need to be game. And you can’t fault the comedian’s enthusiasm: he established the series with an Adele-inspired ballad about turning 55. Henry Wong

Film choices

Apostasy, 11.30pm, BBC Two

Daniel Kokotajlo’s devastating debut feature is drawn from his own experiences growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness. Ivanna (a performance of quiet desperation from Siobhan Finneran) and her daughters Luisa (Sacha Parkinson) and Alex (Molly Wright), who has a serious blood condition, are dutiful members of a religious group in Oldham. But when Luisa falls pregnant by her non-believer boyfriend, she is “disfellowshipped” – cut off from her family and community. This act, and a subsequent tragedy, pick away at Ivanna’s life of unquestioning devotion, as the rigid rules of the faith stymie her love for her child and sense of humanity. Simon Wardell

The Truman Show, 6.55pm, Great! Movies

Before the Big Brother house and WandaVision’s Westview there was Seahaven, a pretty US coastal town where Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) and his wife Meryl (Laura Linney) live – watched 24 hours a day by 5,000 cameras. In Peter Weir’s prescient 1998 satirical drama, Truman is the unwitting star of a hit TV reality show (and has been since birth), his every move tracked and manipulated for our viewing pleasure. But reality comes crashing in, and Truman has to choose between the perils of the unknown and comfortable picket-fence conformity. SW

Live sport

Premiership Rugby Union: Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester

2.30pm, BT Sport 2

From Kingston Park Stadium.



International Football: Africa Cup of Nations

3.45pm, BBC Two

The opening quarter-final from Cameroon.



T20 International Cricket: West Indies v England

7.30pm, BT Sport 1

The fourth match in the series, from Kensington Oval, Barbados.