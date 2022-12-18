TV tonight: James McAvoy prepares for battle in the final series of His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials

7pm, BBC One

After a two-year hiatus, the third and final instalment of this well-loved adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy novels is here. While Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) keeps Lyra (Dafne Keen) captive, Lyra transcends to a dreamworld where she reunites with Roger (Lewin Lloyd). Meanwhile, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) looks to recruit armies as the war against the Authority draws nearer. Enter Commander Ogunwe (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) as one of his potential allies. Hollie Richardson

Strike: Troubled Blood

9pm, BBC One

As he continues to try to solve the cold case of a woman’s disappearance 40 years ago, Strike (Tom Burke) spends this penultimate episode attempting to get an interview with a tricksy serial killer in Broadmoor. Could Strike’s unexpected interest in astrology come in handy? Taking a night off, he goes for dinner with Robin (Holliday Grainger) and her new flatmates – which ends with vomit. The finale airs tomorrow. HR

The Handmaid’s Tale

9pm, Channel 4

“My plan is to bring your daughter home.” The penultimate episode of the series sees the military drafted in, in a bid to finally reunite June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) with their daughter, while Serena’s (Yvonne Strahovski) powers of manipulation are unrelenting. The finale airs at 9pm on Monday. Danielle De Wolfe

The Play What I Wrote

8pm, BBC Four

Nestled in the middle of a Morecambe and Wise-themed night is a production of an Olivier-winning play paying homage to the great duo, filmed at the Theatre Royal in Bath. Just like Ernie Wise in days gone by, Thom (Thom Tuck) has written a play, but Dennis (Dennis Herdman) thinks they should do their M&W tribute act instead. Cue a very special guest. Jack Seale

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow Christmas Special

7pm, ITV1

Grownups make guesses based on videotaped clues from inevitably adorable children: Child’s Play was such fun last time that Alan Carr has revived it here. Can the likes of Judi Love and Joe Swash get into the mindset of a six-year-old? Shouldn’t be too hard, should it? Graeme Virtue

Sandi Toksvig’s Tiny Christmas

7pm, Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig’s competition, which celebrates making teeny-tiny things, returns for a special episode. Eight master crafters are set the challenge of transforming a doll’s house into a wintry retreat, filled with miniature Christmas trees, edible treats and yuletide trimmings. Interiors expert Laura Jackson and world record-holding micro-sculptor Dr Willard Wigan are on judging duties, ready to hand the winner a very small trophy. HR

Film choice

A Star is Born, 10pm, BBC Two

Every generation gets its version of this rags-to-riches tale, and gen Z’s boasts the splendid Lady Gaga, following in the footsteps of Garland and Streisand. Bradley Cooper – also the director and co-writer – co-stars as over-the-hill, alcoholic country singer Jackson, who discovers Gaga’s singing waitress Ally. He immediately sees her potential, they start writing together and then they fall in love. However, the less Ally needs him, the more Jackson resents her fame. A remake that has fascinating things to say about the power balance in relationships. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Northampton Saints v Munster, 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 At Franklin’s Gardens. Followed by Harlequins v Racing 92 at 5.15pm.

World Cup Football, 1.30pm ITV1, 2pm BBC One The final sees Argentina face France or Morocco.