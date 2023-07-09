TV Tonight: Irresistible reality TV format The Traitors gets an Aussie remix

The Traitors Australia

8pm, BBC Three

The winning reality TV formula in which three traitors “murder” faithfuls in a mansion goes down under – and boy, have they recruited some characters to take part. Look out for Nigel, a former journalist who was kidnapped in Somalia and is now a crisis management consultant. There’s also Chloe the clairvoyant and MK the criminal defence lawyer. Hollie Richardson

Countryfile

8pm, BBC One

Joe Crowley and Charlotte Smith visit Spalding in Lincolnshire – the centre of Britain’s flower farming industry. How do hand-cut blooms reach your front room and how can the environmental impacts be mitigated? Phil Harrison

A Year on Planet Earth

8pm, ITV1

Stephen Fry does his best David Attenborough impression in ITV’s glossy nature series, which balances poignant stories (a polar bear mum spending a final winter with her cub before he’s big enough to go solo) with curiosities such as the magnificent riflebird, which spends years fine-tuning a choreographed mating dance. Katie Rosseinsky

Exploring India’s Treasures

With Bettany Hughes

8pm, Channel 4

The historian returns with another expertly crafted two-parter, as she travels from the north to the south of the country to understand its history and traditions. Part one takes in the mystical Islamic offshoot Sufism and a look at Sikh traditions in Amritsar. Hannah J Davies

A Midsummer Night’s Dream from Shakespeare’s Globe

8pm, BBC Four

Puck yeah … this 2016 production of the bard’s already frisky comedy cranks up the dial on everything, cramming in more music, dance and comedy while also having fun with water pistols and cereal boxes. The game cast includes cabaret queen Meow Meow and future Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa. Graeme Virtue

A Spy Among Friends

9pm, ITV1

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce star as Brit-spies and lifelong friends Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, in this cold war thriller from the makers of Homeland, based on Ben Macintyre’s bestseller. In tonight’s opener, questions arise over loyalty, friendship and manipulation, when Nicholas is investigated by MI5. Ali Catterall

Film Choice

While You Were Sleeping, Sunday, 6.45pm, ITVBe

It’s part of the romcom genius of Sandra Bullock that she can take her character Lucy – a Chicago train station worker who poses as the fiancee of a comatose commuter she is obsessed with – and make us root for her. In Jon Turtletaub’s delightful 1995 movie, Lucy’s stalkerish tendencies are sidestepped as she is thrown into the midst of her “boyfriend” Peter’s family, including his suspicious – but hot – brother Jack (Bill Pullman). Bullock and Pullman make a lovely couple, with only her fake engagement and a string of lies standing in their way. Simon Wardell

Mr Hulot’s Holiday, Sunday, 7pm, Talking Pictures TV

This gently satirical 1953 comedy from the great clown film-maker Jacques Tati marks the first appearance of his most famous character: Monsieur Hulot, a pipe-smoking bachelor with a penchant for getting into choreographed scrapes. He’s not unlike Buster Keaton in his uncomprehending insouciance in the face of peril but seems to be having more fun, in a film that takes the seaside resort and its idiosyncratic routines as a microcosm of French society. SW

A Quiet Place Part II Photograph: Jonny Cournoyer/AP

A Quiet Place Part II, Sunday, 9pm, Channel 4

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. In this sequel to his 2018 nerve-shredder, director (and erstwhile star) John Krasinski delivers more hushed horror for the Abbott family, using the same brilliantly effective premise. This time, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and baby are joined by Cillian Murphy – their former neighbour Emmett – as they tiptoe around the vicious reptilian aliens who hunt solely by sound. The tightly wound narrative splits between Evelyn holed up in a factory and Regan and Emmett’s quest to defeat the invaders. SW

Live sport

Formula One: British Grand Prix, Sun, 2.30pm, Channel 4

Can Lewis Hamilton use home advantage?