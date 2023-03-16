TV tonight: inside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s six-year fight to get home

Nazanin

9pm, Channel 4

When Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in Iran while visiting family in 2016, her daughter was 22 months old. In this enraging documentary about the tireless fight by her husband, Richard, to get the UK government to sort a debt that might free her, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s phone calls to her daughter are constantly interrupted with “This is a prison call”. Filmed over six years until her release, the film shows how a normal family persevered through a real-life political thriller. Hollie Richardson

Dragons’ Den

8pm, BBC One

“I’ll be buzzin’,” rhapsodises northern dragon Sara Davies of a caffeine fix served up by two coffee club entrepreneurs this week. The lineup of pitchers also includes an international figure skater, social app creators and Alan with his suction attachment dubbed “the Extra Hand”. Danielle De Wolfe

Murder in the Pacific

9pm, BBC Two

In the final chapter of this three-part series, French secret service agents reveal the brief justifying the 1985 bombing of the Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior. But do claims linking the pacifist movement to the KGB hold water? With the net closing in, one former agent recounts evading capture in the south Pacific. DDW

Cold Case Detectives

9pm, ITV1

The team continue their admirable quest for justice, hunting for the person who killed six-year-old Carol Ann Stephens in Cardiff in 1959 and turning now to a witness who was only seven at the time. It’s a desperate move in what is unfortunately rather a sad grind of a true-crime documentary. Jack Seale

A Town Called Malice

9pm, Sky Max

With more puffer jackets than a Fila discount store, this 80s-set crime drama is like an overacted panto spin-off of The Business. After the Lord family lose to gangs in the “Battle of Bermondsey”, the youngest son Gene and his fiancee, Cindy, flee to Uncle Tony in Spain. Still, the music’s fun. HR

Funny Woman

10.10pm, Sky Max

Will Sophie ditch cunning Clive for decent Dennis? What will her estranged mum have to say for herself when she turns up? And will Barbara (and Jim) be commissioned for a second season? Gemma Arterton takes a final bow in the last episode of this cheery comedy about making a 60s sitcom. HR

Live sport

Europa League football: Real Betis v Man United, 5.45pm, BT Sport 1

At Old Trafford. Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon is at 7.15pm on BT Sport 2.