TV tonight: the incredible story of the most famous family in tennis

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

9pm, Sky Documentaries

It should just be the story of two gifted tennis players and their ambitious father. But, of course, it’s much more than that. The story of the Williams family is, in many ways, a history of American racism. As this fascinating film shows, the family swapped the cotton fields of Louisiana for the urban blight of LA’s Compton. Richard was incredibly demanding of Venus and Serena – but no wonder, when it became clear that they had the talent to achieve entirely different lives to their forebears. Phil Harrison

Moneyball

7.30pm, ITV1

Three more pairs of contestants put their faith in physics to win up to £250,000 as Ian Wright’s gimmicky executive-toy gameshow wraps up its current run. Its secret weapon? It turns out watching a bowling ball trundling slowly back and forth on a half-pipe ramp is weirdly soothing. Graeme Virtue

Northern Soul at the Proms

7.45pm, BBC Two

There’s a waft of talcum powder through the Royal Albert Hall as Andi Oliver introduces the BBC Concert Orchestra interpreting northern soul classics, curated by Stuart Maconie and Joe Duddell. The show will feature singers including Vula Malinga, Frida Touray and Natalie Palmer. PH

DNA

9pm, BBC Four

“I realised she was a stranger to me, as I was to her.” Woebegone copper Rolf Larsen is coming to terms with the issues surrounding his daughter as season two of this slow-burning Danish drama arrives. He has a new case to distract him but, sadly, it involves people-smuggling. PH

Shania Twain at the BBC

9.15pm, BBC Two

Ahead of her third Las Vegas residency (insert inevitable That Don’t Impress Me Much gag here), the country-pop star is celebrated with this hour of live performances. Catchy hits include Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and schmaltzy ballad Still the One. Hollie Richardson

Buckingham Palace With Alexander Armstrong

9.15pm, Channel 5

In which King George V takes the throne, ushering in the House of Windsor. The good times won’t last: amid the turmoil of war, the Palace has its garden lake drained in an attempt to fox enemy pilots. Meanwhile, Gandhi pops round, and Edward VIII plans an abdication … Ali Catterall

Story continues

Live sport

Premier League Football: Bournemouth v Tottenham, 11am, TNT Sports 1 Brighton v West Ham follows at 5.15pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Horse Racing: The Ebor Festival, 1.25pm, ITV1 The final day from York.

International Rugby Union: England v Fiji, 2.55pm, Prime Video The World Cup warm-ups continue. Scotland v Georgia is at 5.10pm.

World Championship Athletics, 5.50pm, BBC One The action on the penultimate day includes the sprint relays.