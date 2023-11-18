TV tonight: the incredible Harry Potter stunt double who broke his neck

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

9pm, Sky Documentaries

“I used to fly. Not so much any more.” During production of the final Harry Potter film in 2009, Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double David Holmes broke his neck while filming. In this deeply moving documentary, the two friends recall that experience. While it is of course devastating, Holmes is an incredible force of optimism and there are plenty of warming and very funny moments (Radcliffe literally could not bat a ball) that celebrate their magical legacy. Hollie Richardson

Strictly Come Dancing

6.40pm, BBC One

Blackpool week! Krishnan and Lauren have missed out on gracing the iconic dancefloor, but we have plenty to look forward to, including Angela and Kai’s American smooth to Ella Fitzgerald, and Ellie and Vito’s charleston to Girls Aloud. HR

When Blondie Came to Britain

9pm, BBC Two

Blondie were initially viewed as art-punk also-rans on the New York scene. Breaking big in the UK was their first step to mega-stardom, and this documentary sees the band recalling some of those early highlights, from their 1977 debut in Bournemouth to taking calls from fans on Swap Shop. Graeme Virtue

The Princes in the Tower: The New Evidence

8pm, Channel 4

Historical cold cases are the specialism of Philippa Langley, who achieved worldwide fame in 2012 when she masterminded the discovery of Richard III’s remains. Can she now solve the mystery of whether the same king had “the princes in the tower”, Edward V and Richard Duke of York, two young rivals for the throne, killed in 1483? Rob Rinder helps her out on a trip to medieval Europe. Jack Seale

Scrublands

9pm, BBC Four

Another knotty Australian crime drama to add to this year’s impressive canon, this time adapted from Chris Hammer’s award-winning novel. It starts with a priest opening fire on his congregation – an event that journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) writes a story on a year later. HR

Kin

9.35pm, BBC One

This intense thriller about a crime family in Dublin was a ratings hit in Ireland. The Kinsellas go to war with rival Eamon Cunningham’s cartel, which has more money, more guns and more men – a seemingly impossible battle to win. It starts with a bang (specifically a gunshot), then we meet Michael Kinsella coming home from jail. HR

Live sport

Women’s Premiership Rugby Union: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, 12.15pm, TNT Sports 1 At Ashton Gate.

Women’s Super League Football: Chelsea v Liverpool, 1.15pm, BBC One From Stamford Bridge.

Racing: Cheltenham, 1.15pm, ITV1 Day two of the November meeting with the Gold Cup at 2.20pm.

International Football: Armenia v Wales, 2pm, BBC iPlayer A Euro 2024 Group D qualifier.

Premiership Rugby Union: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints, 2.30pm, TNT Sports 1 Harlequins v Saracens is at 5.15pm.