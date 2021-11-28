TV tonight: HBO’s ambitious new murder mystery starring Jeff Daniels

American Rust attempts to be the next Mare of Easttown. Plus: Showtrial reaches its murky conclusion. Here’s what to watch this evening





American Rust

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel, this nine-part miniseries follows compromised chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels), who is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder. While it feels a little cruel to compare it to Mare of Easttown, the whole “complicated cop solving a murder too close to home in small-town America” thing heavily suggests it’s trying to fill that holy slot. Hollie Richardson

Doctor Who: Flux

6.25pm, BBC One

We’ve reached the penultimate episode in the Flux series (don’t worry, three specials are coming in 2022). Details are being kept under wraps, but we’re yet to re-encounter some classic foes – including the Master – so who will the Doctor face next? HR

The V&A Presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser

7pm, Sky Arts

If you’ve been unable to attend the V&A’s Alice in Wonderland exhibition, Andi Oliver tumbles down the rabbit hole to retrace the beloved character’s story for you. Exploring the collection of one of London’s most talked-about shows this year, Oliver speaks with Lewis Carroll experts and fans to paint the full picture. HR

Top Gear

8pm, BBC One

Iceland – a starkly beautiful but remote landscape – is not a place in which you ever want to break down. Perhaps that explains why Paddy, Freddie and Chris are tasked with navigating it in some older UK cars with questionable reliability. Can the boys stay the course? Graeme Virtue

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special

8pm, ITV

Jeremy Clarkson hosts a charidee special of the gameshow, with Alexander Armstrong and Gabby Logan taking on 15 increasingly fiendish questions. Whether they’re dynamite quizzers or straight on the phone, they’re likely to do better than poor Harry Redknapp, who recently left empty-handed. Hannah J Davies

Showtrial

9pm, BBC One

It’s make your mind up time, as the compelling whodunnit reaches its endgame. With both testy Talitha and dodgy Dhillon in the frame, just who is Hannah Ellis’s real killer? And can Cleo’s defence absolve her arrogant client? To reveal any more would be to upturn a barrel of spoilers; suffice to say, it’s proper murky. Ali Catterall

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Man United 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Stamford Bridge.

