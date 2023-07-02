TV tonight: a haunting series about the evacuation of Kabul – from the people who were there

Evacuation

9pm, Channel 4

This haunting three-part documentary about the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 runs throughout this week. It uses excellent never-before-seen footage shot by combat camera teams and interviews with servicemen and women and British and Afghan citizens. “I need to come to terms, personally, with some of the stuff that I did,” says one soldier in the opener. “I’ve never seen desperation like that,” adds another. Hollie Richardson

Van Der Valk

8pm, ITV1

It’s the final episode of Marc Warren’s turn as the Dutch detective, and the first where he’s investigating demonic magic as a potential murder weapon. He’s also going all-out for love, by attempting to find romance with ex-girlfriend Lena (Loes Haverkort) – which involves far less supernatural high jinks, sadly. Alexi Duggins

Summer Night Concert from Vienna

8pm, BBC Four

The Vienna Philharmonic and friends return to the gardens of the historic Schönbrunn Palace for their annual classical blowout. Under the baton of Canadian maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the 2023 edition is a romantic all-French affair that includes soul-nourishing works from Bizet, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns and Ravel. Graeme Virtue

Antiques Roadshow

9pm, BBC One

Not an episode for anyone with automatonophobia – that’s the fear of ventriloquist dummies – as two particularly terrifying dolls (Fred and William) are brought to Mark Hill at Powis Castle in Wales this week. They do have a delightful story behind them, though. HR

Drill on Trial

9pm, BBC Three

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Tiffany Calver speaks to artists such as Chinx (OS) and Giggs as part of a deep dive into the story of drill music. Specifically, she wants to know why it is considered a dangerous genre and unpicks why authorities blame it for a rise in violent crime. HR

Jon Snow: A Witness to History

10pm, Channel 4

It’s been nearly two years since the “eternal optimist” Channel 4 News stalwart retired, and in this compelling documentary he recalls his storied, five-decade reporting career – starting with his interest in the Troubles up to his personal connection to the Grenfell tragedy. He also opens up about his childhood, accusations of being a “biased leftie” and family. HR

Film choice

The Heat, 10pm, BBC Three

A decade on, and Paul Feig’s first post-Bridesmaids movie might be his best. In The Heat, Feig promoted Melissa McCarthy to play the co-lead as a foul-mouthed Boston detective tasked with teaming up with Sandra Bullock’s buttoned-down federal investigator. As premises go, it’s a hokey throwback to the buddy-cop movies of the 80s, but the plot plays second fiddle to the leads. Bullock and McCarthy have a habit of either living or dying depending on the chemistry they have with their co-stars, and here they find their ideal partners. Just a joy from start to finish. Stuart Heritage

Arkansas, midnight, Channel 4

When Arkansas was released three years ago, reviews wrote it off as the sort of weird Tarantino rip-off that cluttered up multiplexes in the late 90s. But there’s a little more to Clark Duke’s directorial debut than that. A low-key neo-noir that never seems to be in very much of a hurry, Arkansas is a charming shaggy dog story about a couple of aimless young crooks and, among other things, a bag full of human bones. The film is also aided by a fantastic cast – including John Malkovich, Michael K Williams and Vince Vaughn – and some truly spectacular knitwear. SH

Live sport

Horse Racing: The Irish Derby, 1.30pm, ITV1 Coverage from The Curragh, including the 3.40pm Irish Derby.