TV tonight: haunting diaries and unseen footage of prewar Germany

Photograph: UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images

Berlin 1933

9.10pm, BBC Four

The fractured mood of metropolis Berlin on the verge of international calamity is captured through personal diaries, letters and extensive film footage in this haunting three-part documentary. It starts with the dawn of the new year, when the country is divided as the National Socialists have become the strongest party in Germany and Hitler aims to eliminate his opponents. Hollie Richardson

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Tasha flaked out of patisserie week, which means that Dan, Josh and Matty are the three bakers in this year’s final. They have each been named star baker twice, making it one of the show’s trickiest ones to call yet. First up: the trio must wow Prue and Paul through the power of choux pastry. Then it’s time to make an eye-popping celebration cake for their nearest and dearest. HR

Louis Theroux Interviews

9pm, BBC Two

It doesn’t take Louis Theroux long to tell singer-songwriter Raye that the 2022 remix of his rap Jiggle Jiggle has hit 6.4m Spotify streams – but her canon has reached more than 4.7bn. The young artist has already had a bad time of it in the industry, and she details how, while parting ways with her record label – after they wouldn’t release her album – she was always “on some form of sedation” to get through it. HR

Kennedy

9pm, Sky History

The recent 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination was marked by a glut of documentaries rehashing his death. This new eight-part biography assembles a vast array of relatives, historians and politicians to contextualise his life. The opening episode examines the childhood and student days of “Jack”, culminating in his attempts to join the war effort. Graeme Virtue

Live at the Apollo

9.45pm, BBC Two

After calling the contraceptive coil a “Slinky in the womb”, Maisie Adam hosts an evening of standup with Michael Odewale (a writer on recent hit comedy Dreaming Whilst Black) and, after her Femme Fatality show at Edinburgh fringe, Glaswegian comic Susie McCabe. HR

Kin

10.40pm, BBC One

Another double bill of the gritty Irish thriller about the criminal Kinsella family starts with Frank (Aidan Gillen) and Michael (Charlie Cox) going ahead with the robbery – but, quite understandably, Eamon (Ciarán Hinds) isn’t about to let them drive off into the sunset with millions of euros worth of drugs. HR



Live sport

Uefa Champions League football: Man City v RB Leipzig, 7.45pm, TNT Sports 1 The current champions try to secure a place at the top of group G.