TV tonight: the harrowing tale of a 'honour' killing

Honour

9pm, ITV

Based on the real-life killing of a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish woman, Banaz Mahmod, in south London in 2006, orchestrated by her family after she left her abusive husband from an arranged marriage, it stars Keeley Hawes as DCI Caroline Goode, who took over the case after initial police failings. In tonight’s opening episode of this two-part series, we see how Mahmod’s family had framed themselves as lenient and accepting, while her new partner, Rahmat, grows increasingly concerned over her disappearance. Ammar Kalia



Inside Art

7.30pm, Sky Arts

Kate Bryan explores a major retrospective of Linda McCartney’s work at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpoool. Though celebrated for her rock photography, with a lightness of touch that humanised her subjects, some of her most impressive work includes intimate images from family life, such as portraits of her husband, Paul. Ali Catterall



Ghosts

8.30pm, BBC One

Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike’s (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) plan to turn Button House into an events venue is waylaid by a horrific hangover. Maybe hosting last night’s post-pub sesh in their crumbling historic home wasn’t such a great idea? Needless to say, the ghosts are no help with the clean-up. Ellen E Jones



Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia

9pm, BBC One

Former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff fronts this unsparing documentary on the eating disorder that has affected the past 20 years of his life. Having never previously sought professional help for his bulimia, Flintoff now tries to understand its prevalence. AK



The Shipman Files: A Very British Crime Story

9pm, BBC Two

A three-part series examining the crimes of Harold Shipman, the most prolific serial killer in British history, who was found guilty of murdering 15 of his patients in 2000. The film-maker Chris Wilson interviews some of the victims’ families to ask how his crimes went unnoticed for so long. AK



Brain Surgeons: Between Life and Death

9pm, Channel 4

Episode two of a series combining life-or-death drama with detailed medical insight. This week, Dan and Laura must remain awake throughout their operations, as the surgeons face one of neurology’s thorniest problems: the patients can be physically fixed, but will their behaviour change? Jack Searle



Film choice

Mark Stanley and Ruth Wilson in Dark River. Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo More

Dark River (Clio Barnard, 2017), 11.15pm, Film4

Another compelling double act from Barnard, director of The Selfish Giant. Here, Ruth Wilson plays Alice, returning to the North Yorkshire family farm on the death of her father (Sean Bean) and getting embroiled in a fierce conflict with her resentful brother Joe (Mark Stanley). An intense and intimate drama. Paul Howlett



Live sport

Tennis: French Open 10am, ITV4. Second day’s coverage from Roland-Garros in Paris.

Premiership rugby union: Harlequins v Wasps 7pm, BT Sport 1. From The Stoop.

Premier League football: Fulham v Aston Villa 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Liverpool v Arsenal follows at 8pm.



