TV tonight: How the grunge icons achieved Nirvana in the UK

Photograph: Martyn Goodacre

When Nirvana Came to Britain

9.30pm, BBC Two

To celebrate Nevermind’s 30th birthday, this charming film explores the relationship between Nirvana and Britain. “The UK responded to Nirvana long before America,” says Dave Grohl, and it does seem that, from impromptu gigs in biker bars to swearing all over late-night telly, the band found these isles more welcoming than most places. The doc hears from booking agents, journalists and fans the band took under their wing as it tracks Nirvana’s rise and, tragically, fall. Phil Harrison

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

7pm, Sky Arts

More live highlights from the storied rock’n’roll bash, pushed back this year from its usual June slot. Tonight’s featured artists include heartsick balladeers Snow Patrol, EDM maestro David Guetta and bulletproof soul sisters All Saints; tune in tomorrow for sets from Duran Duran and Imelda May. Graeme Virtue

Strictly Come Dancing

7.45pm, BBC One

A Saturday evening autumn ritual returns. Tonight, viewers begin the task of identifying the show’s perennial archetypes (contender, lovable trier, surprise package, etc). This year’s brave celebrities include Adam Peaty, AJ Odudu and Nina Wadia; they’ll be judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. PH

The Hunt for a Killer

9pm, BBC Four

The creepily mundane Swedish true-crime drama concludes with a disturbing double bill. Now a chief suspect is in view, the team’s desperate hunt for conclusive evidence doubles in urgency and thrums with the promise of buried horror to be unearthed. But that soundtrack music! Make it stop! Jack Seale

Missile from the East

9pm, Sky Documentaries

If you like your sports docs served with a side of cold war intrigue, you’ll enjoy this film about the East German motorcycle racer Ernst Degner. After defecting to the west in a heart-stopping stunt during the 1961 Swedish Grand Prix, he helped turn Suzuki into a motorcycling behemoth. Ellen E Jones

Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up

Story continues

9.35pm, ITV

The gameshow that demands self-awareness from its guests continues. Facing judgment tonight are Amanda Holden, David Haye, Aston Merrygold and perpetual light entertainment wildcard Johnny Vegas. But how will the public assess their relative strengths? PH

Film choice

22 Jump Street (Phil Lord/Christopher Miller, 2014), 10.35pm, ITV

The sequel to 21 Jump Street maintains that comedy’s impressive levels of slapstick shtick and engaging silliness. Having graduated from high school on their last mission, Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s undercover cop duo go to college to root out drug dealers, leading to strains in their fine bromance. Simon Wardell

Live Sport

T20 Blast Cricket: Finals Day 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket, Hampshire, Somerset, Kent and Sussex star in this long day of slogging and drinking.

Premier League Football: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford 11.30am, BT Sport 1 From Molineux.

Cycling: Primus Classic 3.15pm, Eurosport 2, A one-day race from Belgium.



