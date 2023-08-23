TV tonight: Greg Davies is back with Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

9pm, Sky Max

Without approaching the comic chemistry of the show’s heyday of Simon Amstell and Bill Bailey, Greg Davies – along with regulars Noel Fielding, Daisy May Cooper and Jamali Maddix – have done a decent job of reanimating this irreverent pop quiz. As the third series begins, the gang are joined by McFly guy Danny Jones and pop-punk duo Nova Twins. Phil Harrison

The 1970s Supermarket

9pm, Channel 5

As this engaging history of food retail continues, this episode explores British consumers’ growing taste for foreign food. Cue the rise of impossibly exotic readymade dishes such as lasagne, boeuf bourguignon and chicken kiev. With supermarket booze departments opening, too, convenience became king. PH

Colosseum

9pm, BBC Four

This drama-doc series about the nuts and bolts of brutal Roman entertainments continues. This week, a reminder that Romans didn’t just lust after human blood but enjoyed the slaughter of animals, too. It’s estimated that more than a million animals were killed by gladiators – here, we meet “beast master” Carpophorus. PH

Annika

9pm, Alibi

When the body of an eco-tech entrepreneur is found floating in his basement aquarium, Nicola Walker’s fourth wall-busting detective and her marine homicide unit begin to untangle the billionaire’s family. Things are almost as messy in Annika’s private life, too, in the aftermath of her revelation about Morgan. Katie Rosseinsky

Departure

9pm, Sky Witness

A drama that usually boils down to people frowning into the middle distance keeps the mild intrigue coming, as the team investigating the sinking of a Massachusetts-Newfoundland ferry deal with disloyalty in the ranks. Meanwhile, another clue-soaked corpse bobs to the surface. Jack Seale

Bad Girls Behind Bars

11pm, W

The documentary series that goes behind the scenes in a women’s prison in Massachusetts continues. This week, a serious attack on an officer is accompanied by a serious attack on the religious rights of a satanist prisoner. PH

Live sport

Horse racing: the Ebor festival 1.30pm, ITV1. Day one of the festival from York.