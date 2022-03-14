TV tonight: Graham Norton pens an unusually jolly and thoughtful crime story

The Cork police procedural boasts Kathy Burke in the director’s chair and stars of Father Ted and Derry Girls. Plus: new gameshows based on genealogy and, erm, not stepping on facts. Here’s what to watch this evening





Holding

9pm, ITV

Adapted from Graham Norton’s bestselling novel of the same name, his cracking Irish humour courses through this four-part drama (“We’re meant to be colourful Cork!” an outraged shopkeeper complains to downbeat Sgt PJ Collins about a shop over the road that’s been painted “shite brown”). But Collins (Conleth Hill) finally gets a serious case to solve when human remains are dug up, sending ripples through the small town. With Kathy Burke holding the director’s reins, and beautifully written characters played by a cast boasting Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn and Derry Girls’s Siobhán McSweeney, it’s a somewhat slow but surprisingly jolly and thoughtful crime story. Hollie Richardson

Bridge of Lies

4.30pm, BBC One

It’s finally happened: Ross Kemp has his own teatime gameshow. “All our teams have to do is follow one rule: step on the truths and steer clear of the lies,” he instructs, pointing to a studio “bridge”. If they get questions wrong, there are no Squid Game-style consequences here – just a walk of shame. HR

Fame in the Family

5.30pm, Channel 4

Another new gameshow in which, week by week, celebrities including Shaun Ryder, Kerry Katona and Neil “Razor” Ruddock host dinner parties for invited strangers they’ve never met – and guess which of the four guests is distantly related to them. First up, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood must work out who his own cousin is. Ali Catterall

Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming

9pm, BBC One

Tom Daley has swapped Speedos for hardier gear in the name of Comic Relief this year. The Olympian turned poolside knitter is running, cycling, rowing and swimming 290 miles from London to his home town of Plymouth. It’s clearly tough work – even for a gold medallist – but Daley is unfailingly good company. Henry Wong

Curse of the Ancients

9pm, Sky History

Prof Alice Roberts embarks on a five-part history of the years 6200BC to AD1486, noting the cataclysms that derailed or obliterated ancient societies. It all starts with global Neolithic migrations prompted by rising sea levels; from there, tonight’s show takes in floods, volcanoes and Europe’s oldest battlefield. Jack Seale

Starstruck

10pm, BBC Three

Season finale time: it’s three months after Jessie and Tom’s breakup, and they’ve both been invited to a stag/hen party (the one for “high liability” guests). Jessie’s ex, Ben, is also there. Cue laser tag, booze and jumping in a pond. HR