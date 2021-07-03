TV tonight: going undercover with Swedish detective Martin Beck

Beck

9pm, BBC Four

The eternally-popular Swedish crime series based on the detective novels by Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö returns for an eighth outing, featuring four new feature-length episodes. Our eponymous detective Martin Beck (Peter Haber) has been promoted to police chief and begins his new role with the gruesome case of a murdered boy in this opening episode. As his team investigates the death, they are led to a narcotics network, which they are unaware is already being investigated by an undercover team. Ammar Kalia

Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best!

8.30am, ITV

As they have shown on Celebrity Gogglebox, silver fox Martin Kemp and his droll son Roman have a sparky chemistry and this early-bird magazine show has been a solid vehicle for their good-natured sparring. Jason Donovan and Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick join the fun this morning. Graeme Virtue

Saturday Kitchen Live

10am, BBC One

This week Matt Tebbutt is joined in the kitchen by South Devon chef Jane Baxter and Iraqi cuisine connoisseur Philip Juma. Drinks expert Helen McGinn will be pairing wines with their dishes via video link, and the archive is serving up bite-sized morsels from Keith Floyd, Mary Berry and Nigella Lawson. Ellen E Jones

Rugby Union: Ireland v Japan

12.30pm, Channel 4

Ayo Akinwolere presents coverage of this first of two home summer international matches for the Irish team, from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Japan faced the Lions last week and are continuing their European summer tour. Analysis comes from Stephen Ferris and Alex Goode. AK

Elizabeth II & The Traitor King: A Secret Friendship

9.30pm, Channel 5

As immortalised in the third season of The Crown, this documentary explores the Queen’s relationship with her uncle, the Duke of Windsor – formerly King Edward VIII. We examine details of their meeting in 1972, shortly before his death. AK

Pride Hits at the BBC

10pm, BBC Two

A celebratory hour of Beeb archive performances for International Pride Month, from venerable anthems like I Will Survive and taboo-smashers such as Relax, to more recent dance floor bangers from Kylie and Lady Gaga. Plus Dolly, Dusty, Elton, and the Tom Robinson Band singing Glad to Be Gay. Jack Seale

Film choice

Pride, 11pm, BBC Two

A feelgood tale of inspirational industrial action, set during the 1984 miners’ strike and recounting the birth of the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners movement, bringing macho miners and metrosexuals together in funny, rousing, sexy union. A triumphant cast includes Bill Nighy, Paddy Considine and Imelda Staunton. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Football: Uefa Euro 2020 4.30pm, BBC One. Third quarter-final match coverage, with another at 7.30pm.

Rugby Union: Lions v British & Irish Lions 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Warm-up match from Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg.

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 6.45pm, BT Sport 1. Fifth T20 match in the series.