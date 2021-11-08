TV tonight: can Gemma Whelan’s detective solve her first tricky case?

The Tower

9pm, ITV

Gemma Whelan was always destined to step into the shoes of a heavy-sighing, perma-frown primetime detective, wasn’t she? She plays DS Sarah Collins, whose crime scene (look away if squeamish) involves the smashed-up bodies of a long-serving police officer and a teenage Libyan refugee at the bottom of a London tower block. Standing on the roof: a young boy in a bear suit and a rookie police officer – the only witnesses to what happened up there.

Hollie Richardson

MasterChef: The Professionals

7.35pm, BBC One

Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti test another gang of cooks as series 14 gets under way. Immediately, two of the contestants are given a seemingly straightforward task: bangers and mash with gravy, the details of which will be scrutinised minutely. Two more have to do monkfish with a pea and bacon ragout. There, timing is key.

Jack Seale

Inside the Care Crisis With Ed Balls

9pm, BBC Two

Caring hand … Ed Balls with Scarborough resident Phyllis Photograph: Stuart Wood/BBC/Expectation Entertainment

The shameful handling of care home staff and residents during the pandemic is painfully raw, and it can be hard to digest on screen (see Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham’s recent Help). Here, Ed Balls – who admits he didn’t do enough to help fix the care crisis as an MP – stays at St Cecilia’s in Scarborough to meet and work with some of the people on the ground. HR

Rape: Who’s on Trial?

9pm, Channel 4

Produced by an all-female team, this ambitious documentary follows Avon and Somerset police as they investigate cases of sexual assault and rape. In the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, it asks timely questions: why do so few women report sexual offences, and how do police approach consent? A debate between police, politicians and survivors follows.

Henry Wong

Succession

9pm, Sky Atlantic

After last week’s disruptive Nirvana needle drop, another merry-go-round of shifting alliances as the well-heeled drama about morally bankrupt jet-setters continues. Can the Roy clan put their infighting aside ahead of a vital shareholder meeting? Perhaps a high-stakes summit with a Hollywood guest star will help …

Graeme Virtue

Dexter: New Blood

10.05pm, Sky Atlantic

After an eight-year hiatus, Michael C Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, along with Clyde Phillips, who was the original series’ showrunner for the first four seasons. Set a decade after the disappearance of the forensic expert turned serial killer, we find him living a new life under a false name in a small upstate New York town. So, what has Dexter been up to? HR