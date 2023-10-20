TV tonight: frosty festivities for the Worsley family as Breeders returns

Breeders

10pm, Sky Comedy

As we rejoin the Worsley family, it is Christmas and things are frosty. Paul and Ally’s trip to the pub confirms that they are still together only for the sake of the kids, and a festive gathering has potential for more awkwardness. However, bombshells from their nearest and dearest could change things. The chemistry between leads Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard carries this comedy along. Phil Harrison

Unreported World: Kenya’s Christian Death Cult

7.30pm, Channel 4

This documentary strand is beginning its 45th series – a remarkable achievement in the context of the consistently horrific stories it unearths and its Friday evening buzzkill timeslot. Symeon Brown is in Kenya following the story of Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who has been accused of leading dozens of followers to death by starvation. PH

Ghosts

8.30pm, BBC One

Financial issues are becoming pressing for Alison and Mike as the final series of this glorious spook-com ambles towards the pearly gates. Meanwhile, the ghosts are preoccupied with a hapless investigation into Kitty’s death, while Kitty herself is preoccupied with the TV show Is It Cake? An effortless delight. PH

Have I Got News for You

9pm, BBC One

Bill Bailey is hosting this week, but if you’re worried his genial presence will limit the cutting political commentary, fear not. British-Malawian comedian Daliso Chaponda will want to make a splash on his HIGNFY debut, while Ian Hislop is a sarky stalwart. Ellen E Jones

Uncanny

9pm, BBC Two

“I’ve spent my whole life trying to figure out what happened.” In 1984, when a teenage Ian moved into a house called The Garth near a coal mine in County Durham, what happened next was “the stuff of horror movies”. But might there be rational explanations? Danny Robins investigates. Ali Catterall

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples

10pm, Channel 4

The celebrity couples face the ultimate intimacy test as they have to build flatpack furniture together. Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are too posh for Ikea, so you can imagine the results, but Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Parris also run into problems. Hannah Verdier

Live sport

Cricket World Cup: Australia v Pakistan , 9am, Sky Sports Main Event From Bangalore.

Rugby Union World Cup: Argentina v New Zealand, 7.30pm, ITV1 The first semi-final at Stade de France in Paris.

Championship Football: Rotherham United v Ipswich Town, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event The title-chasers visit the New York Stadium in South Yorkshire.