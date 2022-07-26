TV tonight: a fresh, fascinating Tracey Emin documentary

Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall, Danielle De Wolfe and Graeme Virtue
·2 min read

Mad Tracey from Margate

7pm, Sky Arts

“People say that my work is tediously narcissistic,” says Tracey Emin while sketching a self-nude. “Guess what? I’m not making my work for them anyway.” The divisive artist is always a fascinating documentary subject. Rather than produce a new film, Sky has dug out this 1999 offering from the BBC archive, featuring historical footage and interviews with friends, family, fellow artists and critics, plus Emin herself. Celebratory and thought-provoking, it still feels fresh. Hollie Richardson

Bake Off: The Professionals – The Final

8pm, Channel 4

It’s grand final night and the three remaining teams need to rise to their biggest challenges yet to be named the best patisserie crew in Britain. With two days of tasks to get through, the genial hosts Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon are there to assist the bakers. HR

Bradford on Duty

9pm, BBC Two

While community matrons Sandra and Julia discover that a patient in pain has been waiting for a hospital appointment for more than two years (postponed due to the pandemic), it takes nearly an hour and a half for a mental health crisis team to come to the aid of a suicidal man. Ali Catterall

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Country

9pm, Channel 5

“Take me back to my well-paid job!” plead tonight’s émigrés from the big city. As the broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle watches on, Laura and Aran try to make dreams, er, crumb true as they swap the buzz of east London for the rugged hills of the Peak District to open a bakery. But is it worth the risk? Danielle De Wolfe

From

9pm, Sky Sci-Fi

The flagship drama for this newly rebranded channel (formerly called Syfy) is a cryptic puzzle‑box mystery with horror overtones. Lost’s Harold Perrineau stars as the sheriff of a purgatorial US town where savage monsters emerge at night. If you dig the Twilight Zone vibe and cliffhanger ending, all 10 episodes are available to stream. Graeme Virtue

Two Doors Down

10pm, BBC Two

Alan comes home with a “family bundle” of doughnuts – which, somehow, sets up this episode of the easygoing Glasgow-set sitcom. While trying to get rid of them by offering them to the neighbours, they are introduced to new residents Ash and Iqbal. HR

Live sport

Horse racing: Glorious Goodwood 1.30pm, ITV. Includes the Group 1 Goodwood Cup at 3.35pm. Coverage continues throughout the week with the Group 2 King George Stakes on Friday at 3.35pm.

