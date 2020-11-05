TV tonight: Frank Gardner on the trauma of a life-changing injury

Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story

9pm, BBC Two



The BBC’s security correspondent Frank Gardner presents this film examining his life as a paraplegic after being shot while working in Saudi Arabia in 2004. As well as revealing the realities of operating in a news environment and reporting on location, Gardner meets others with recent disabilities and discusses his own emotional responses to his life-changing injury. An insightful look at Gardner’s trauma and its consequences. Ammar Kalia

Eat Well for Less?

8pm, BBC One



It’s an easy fix for Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin this week: in Glasgow, Aliyah and Ajaz eat separate meals, but their differences are obviously bridgeable. They are given plenty of good tips about making homemade versions of takeaway favourites, while upping their veg intake. Jack Seale

The Apprentice Best Bits

9pm, BBC One



The final package of boardroom reminiscences looks back on the most striking successes and failures in the history of The Apprentice. These include cringe-inducing pitches, nauseating food failures and, on the other side of the ledger, a few choice moments of genuine inspiration. Phil Harrison

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4



Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne continue their surrealist game show with their group of willing comics: Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring. This week, there is a chicken run for Richard, while Johnny operates some heavy machinery. AK

Wicked Tuna: North v South

9pm, National Geographic



The competitive fishing series returns, pitting three nimble boats from New England against four wily local captains off the coast of North Carolina. For the uninitiated, the race to catch the first bluefin tuna of the season is a confusing blur of beards, barbs and radar bleeps. Graeme Virtue

Maxxx

10pm, Channel 4



O-T Fagbenle’s has-been pop star Maxxx continues his cringe-inducing crawl back to the top of the charts by heading to a music biz party with manager Tamzin (Pippa Bennett-Warner). But will the contraband temptations distract him from impressing Don (Christopher Meloni)? AK

Film choice

Something wicked this way comes ... Patrick Mower, Paul Eddington, Christopher Lee and Sarah Lawson in The Devil Rides Out. Photograph: Ronald Grant Archive

The Devil Rides Out (Terence Fisher, 1968), 2.35am, Horror Channel

A classic Hammer version of bestselling occult novelist Dennis Wheatley’s chiller. Christopher Lee stars as suave mystic master the Duc de Richleau, battling satanist Charles Gray for the soul of young Patrick Mower. Terence Fisher lets rip with the 60s special effects. Paul Howlett

Live sport

IPL cricket 1.45pm, Sky Sports Cricket The qualifier phase begins.

Europa League football: Ludogorets v Tottenham 5.15pm, BT Sport 2. Group B action. Arsenal v Molde follows at 8pm.

Super League rugby: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants 7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Emerald Headingley Stadium.