TV tonight: the female originators of hip-hop get their dues

First Ladies of Hip Hop

9.35pm, BBC Two

“I set the standard” says MC Sha-Rock. “And not just as a female MC but as an MC full stop.” This jubilant history of the under-celebrated women of hip-hop starts in the Bronx in the 1970s. It’s an act of retrieval, giving props to the likes of MC Debbie D, self-described “Alpha Females” the Mercedes Ladies and the woman behind the Sugarhill Gang, Sylvia Robinson. Neneh Cherry – who will surely enter the story herself later in the series – narrates. Phil Harrison

Strictly Come Dancing

6.20pm, BBC One

Nigel Harman’s Nirvana paso doble, Angela Rippon doing the splits, Layton Williams’s astonishing quickstep: there have already been many highlights so far this season. But who will survive to cha another cha-cha-cha this week? The dancers are putting themselves through it – and the results are very entertaining. Hannah Verdier

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

8.35pm, BBC One

Like Mastermind on a roundabout, tonight’s celebrities have a raft of specialist subjects, from Babatunde Aleshe love of Eddie Murphy to Josh Widdicombe’s interest in train stations. But will Gyles Brandreth’s knowledge of King Charles III measure up to Anita Rani on women? HV

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey

8.35pm, Channel 4

Bradbury’s travelogues are always engaging: in this one, she goes back to the country of her birth. First up is the south of Ireland, beginning inland at Cashel before heading for the west Cork coast. There’s also time to sample gourmet food in Kinsale and learn about the potato famine in Skibbereen. Jack Seale

Black Snow

9pm, BBC Four

There’s not much wrong with this Aussie whodunnit, but not much to distinguish it from other cold-case dramas either. Another double bill means another drip-feed of clues, for the cops in the present talking to people who are reluctant to revisit their pasts, and for us in the scenes flashing back to 1994. JS

Blankety Blank

9.35pm, BBC One

Kaiser Chief Ricky Wilson, Sam Quek and 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz are among tonight’s guests joining Bradley Walsh. Walsh keeps the chat going as the civilians try to guess what “blank” Wilson thinks you need to be a rock star. And the prize? A sewing set. HV

Film choice

Henry V (Kenneth Branagh, 1989), 1.15pm, BBC Two

Kenneth Branagh in Henry V. Photograph: Ronald Grant Archive

For his first feature as director, stage star Kenneth Branagh took on a historical drama with history: Shakespeare’s tale of a young leader proving himself on the battlefield was also Laurence Olivier’s debut behind the camera. Undaunted, Branagh created a version that is more tense and brutal – and muddier – than his thespian forebear’s, while retaining the poetry and passion of the play (“We few, we happy few” etc). A weighty supporting cast including Judi Dench, Paul Scofield and Brian Blessed help bring to life a film of fervour and finesse. Simon Wardell

Minority Report (Steven Spielberg, 2002), 11.05pm, Channel 4

Another terrific sci-fi film culled from the writings of Philip K Dick, this Tom Cruise/Steven Spielberg collaboration melds the best of them both. Cruise plays a cop in the Precrime unit in 2054 Washington, which uses clairvoyants to predict murders before they happen. When his name comes up as a future killer he goes on the run, with Samantha Morton’s in-house psychic the focus of his attempt to prove his innocence. Cruise’s action chops (all that running!) and Spielberg’s skilled world-building make this thriller a must-see – but you knew that already … SW

Live sport

Cricket World Cup: South Africa v Sri Lanka, 9am, Sky Sports Main Event A group match from Delhi.

Premier League Football: Luton v Tottenham, 11am, TNT Sports 1 From Kenilworth Road.

Gymnastics: World Championships, 1.15pm, BBC One The first day of the apparatus finals, with Max Whitlock due to compete for Team GB.

Rugby Union World Cup: Wales v Georgia, 1.15pm, ITV1 England v Samoa is at 4.15pm and Ireland v Scotland at 7.15pm.

Super League Rugby: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR, 12.30pm, Channel 4 The second semi-final play-off.