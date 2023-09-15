TV tonight: the fascinating story about Coco Chanel’s mysterious life

Coco Chanel Unbuttoned

9pm, BBC Two

“It’s much better to be mysterious if you want to leave an image of glory,” says former Chanel model Betty Catroux in this lavish documentary about the fashion house’s revolutionary founder. But was Coco’s secrecy also born of shame around dark life events? In 1946, she told her writer friend Paul Morand her story – it is used here, along with interviews with old friends and insiders, to piece together a fascinating tale. Hollie Richardson

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

In between harvesting sweetcorn and planting bulbs for spring, Monty Don serves his best advice on how to look after flowering houseplants over winter. And in Manchester, Adam Frost finds a new project breathing green life into an industrial city. HR

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

9pm, BBC Three

After seven weeks of slaying and self-actualising, the top three Oz queens fight for the season three crown, with their final challenge to collaborate on a new remix of a pop banger chosen for the purpose purely on merit: Crying on the Dance Floor, by RuPaul. Jack Seale

Billions

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Questions abound as the last season of this drama about the plottings of the super-rich rumbles on. Will Damian Lewis’s returning character Axe get the favour he seeks from Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades? And will we really manage to invest in a plotline that involves Wendy running an employee feedback scheme? Alexi Duggins

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment

10pm, Channel 4

Brendon and Priya are a slight mismatch. Priya is bisexual and wants sex every day. Brendon is more vanilla – he just really likes Priya. The couple arrive at the sex tips retreat; after some counselling, Priya begins to explore her desires while Brendon pretends not to mind. It’s awkward. Phil Harrison

Warrior

10pm, Sky Max

Relationships shift, alliances form and a vicious power struggle intensifies. As Strickland fuels Leary’s political dreams, Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei buy opium from Happy Jack with their counterfeit money – and Agent Moseley is on the case. Elsewhere, Nellie’s vineyard is set ablaze after she resists Douglas’s advances. Ali Catterall

Film choice

El Conde (Pablo Larraín, 2023), Netflix

What would you expect of a film by a feted Chilean director about the country’s brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet, 50 years to the week after the coup that brought him to power? Probably not a vampire comedy – but Pablo Larraín has chosen a witty, ironic way of dealing with his horrific legacy. Having faked his death, 250-year-old bloodsucker Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) is holed up on an island contemplating death. His five avaricious children turn up, as does Paula Luchsinger’s exorcist nun/accountant Carmencita. Shot in black and white (possibly to save us the excess of red blood) and narrated by Margaret Thatcher (Stella Gonet), it’s clearly very silly, but makes its points stylishly. Simon Wardell

Knock at the Cabin (M Night Shyamalan, 2023), 12.05pm, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Despite its outlandish premise, M Night Shyamalan’s latest chiller has a lot to recommend it. Four strangers (including a delightfully mild-mannered Dave Bautista) turn up at the woodland holiday home of couple Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and their daughter, claiming shared visions have told them that one of the three must die to prevent the apocalypse. Are they delusional, scammers or, just maybe, telling the truth? It may be ridiculous, but you will keep watching to the end. SW