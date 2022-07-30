TV tonight: the fabulous queens slaying Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

10.30pm, BBC Three

Beverly Kills. Hannah Conda. Minnie Cooper. These are some of the queens slaying the Ru-niverse in this second season of the Australian edition. Who will follow in the heels of last year’s winner, Kita Mean? The opening task gets the new cohort of hopefuls to make fashion forward garments out of recyclable and natural materials. On Drag Race judging duties alongside RuPaul: Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson. Hollie Richardson

Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen

11.35am, ITV

As anyone who saw him on 2021’s Celebrity MasterChef will confirm, Joe Swash is already a surprisingly competent, if hilariously messy, cook. The cheerful and relaxed Jeremy Pang continues to tutor him today, helping him rustle up chilli oil noodles with steamed aubergine. Phil Harrison

A Royal Guide to: Fashion

6.30pm, Channel 4

Power and status. That’s what royals from centuries past wanted to exert with their sartorial choices of plush purples and thick furs. Do the closets of modern royals tell a different story? From the Queen’s block colours and trusty handbags to Kate Middleton’s high-street shift dresses and nude heels – this documentary investigates. HR

SurrealEstate

9pm, Sky Sci-Fi

Finally: a show that combines our obsessions with property and the supernatural. Luke Roman is a snarky estate agent who helps owners shift “stigmatised property” – think ghosts and haunted children. Tonight’s premiere of this drama introduces his eclectic co-workers and newcomer Susan (Schitt’s Creek alumna Sarah Levy). An enjoyably silly entry into the haunted house canon. Henry Wong

Passport to Freedom

9pm, Drama

This fine second world war drama, which has been somewhat overlooked, continues to tell the story of two lovers in Hamburg who issue passports to fleeing Jews. Tonight, the horrors of Germany start to fully unfold, forcing João (Rodrigo Lombardi) and Aracy (Sophie Charlotte) into action. HR



Tonight at the Games

10.20pm, BBC One

Catch up with the best bits of day two at the Commonwealth Games with JJ Chalmers and Isa Guha at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. They include an expected UK showdown at Sandwell Aquatics Centre between Tokyo gold medallists Tom Dean and Duncan Scott in the men’s 200m freestyle final. HR

Film choice

Some Like It Hot, 1.15pm, BBC Two

A double helping of musical Marilyn Monroe this afternoon. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is at 3.55pm, but first up is Billy Wilder’s effortless 1959 romantic comedy. Monroe slinks her way through one of her most famous numbers, I Wanna Be Loved By You, but the film is largely interested in laughs, as Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon’s jazz musicians witness a mob hit and have to go on the run disguised as female players. Lemmon in particular has a ball with the gender fluidity, while Curtis does his best Cary Grant impression as he woos Monroe’s hapless singer. Simonn Wardell

Live sport

Commonwealth Games 2022, 9.15am, BBC One Day two includes gymnastics, with Team GB gymnasts Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton looking for gold. Coverage continues throughout the day.

Formula E: London ePrix, 2.30pm, Channel 4 Edoardo Mortara, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne battle for the title in the first of a double-header at ExCel London. Starting at 3pm.

FA Community Shield: Liverpool v Manchester City, 4.15pm, ITV The curtain-raiser to the Premier League season at Leicester’s King Power Stadium. Kick-off at 5pm.