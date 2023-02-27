TV tonight: the excellent Unforgotten returns without Nicola Walker

Unforgotten

9pm, ITV1

They said the nation’s favourite crime drama couldn’t continue without Nicola Walker, following the car crash that killed DCI Cassie Stuart. But they were wrong. The fifth season of Chris Lang and Andy Wilson’s hit series follows a grisly six-episode case that starts with a severed leg turning up in a Hammersmith chimney – that’s London’s wild west for you. Still grieving his former pal and partner in crime, DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) saddles up to investigate. He is aided by his new cold-case partner, DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), who combines her outlaw name with the messy personal life of a seasoned TV sheriff to fill the very big shoes she’s inherited. Ellen E Jones

Sex Actually With Alice Levine

10pm, Channel 4

Alexander has been in a relationship with Mimi for three years – an AI doll he calls his “synthetic wife”. Austin and Alex regularly have sex in an “online furry universe” where they use animal avatars (a fox and a cat). Gird your virtual loins, Alice Levine is back exploring the future of sex and this time she’s meeting people in the US, where she also helps clean a sex doll in a cyber brothel after a client visits. As wild as this all sounds, Levine is good at unpeeling the dark, often sad, side: rejection, loneliness and the loss of human connection. Hollie Richardson

Better

9pm, BBC One

The waters begin to get muddier in this week’s episode of the Leeds-based police drama. DI Lou Slack’s mission to turn her life around continues to flounder as she almost starts a gang war. Tensions don’t only pervade Lou’s work life but also simmer at home – with both her colleague Esther and her son Owen growing increasingly suspicious over her behaviour. Micha Frazer-Carroll

Bronson: Fit to Be Free?

9pm, Channel 4

Michael Peterson (AKA Charles Bronson) was originally convicted of armed robbery – not necessarily deserving of a life sentence. But as has been well documented, his behaviour in prison has been less than exemplary. In recent years, though, things have changed: he’s become a prolific artist and set up a foundation. He’s also 70 years old. This two-part documentary looks at his case for parole, hearing from people close to Bronson but also his victims. After 48 years inside, does he deserve to be released? Phil Harrison

The Last of Us

9pm, Sky Atlantic

It’s up to Ellie to save Joel’s life this week, which triggers a flashback to the last time she saw her best friend Riley. It makes for another cracking episode – complete with a night spent in a deserted shopping mall, where the two pals can live out every kid’s dream (or should that be nightmare?). HR

Sliced

10pm, BBC Three

First broadcast on Dave, this zany comedy following two south London pizza shop workers, Joshua and Ricky, has a new home on BBC Three. Joshua has fallen for new girl Naomi, but he’ll need to start paying rent to his mum to keep a roof over his head (“At five years old you are my child; at 30 years old you are my lodger!”). HR