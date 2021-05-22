TV tonight: the Eurovision live finals return

Eurovision Song Contest 2021

8pm, BBC One

Graham Norton takes up his rightful position in the commentator’s booth – glass of wine in hand – to guide us through this year’s long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest, live from The Ahoy in Rotterdam. The UK’s entry James Newman will be hoping to avoid the dreaded nil points with his song Embers, while special performances come from DJ Afrojack and reigning 2019 Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence. Amanda Holden presents the UK’s votes from London. Ammar Kalia

The Great Garden Revolution

7pm, Channel 4

Series finale, and as the crocuses burst gratefully out of the earth, our green-fingered gurus explore the world of the kitchen garden – that ready-made herb rack in our own backyards. While Poppy demonstrates how to grow your own fruit and veg, Joel plants a bee highway. Ali Catterall

Blinded: Those Who Kill

9pm, BBC Four

Another double-bill of the chilly Danish serial killer drama where viewers know whodunnit (and who keeps doing it). On the bucolic island of Funen, criminal profiler Louise (Natalie Madueño) is at the end of her tether. But things are tough for her quarry too, who is struggling to cope with a rebelling teen. Graeme Virtue

The Live Revival

9pm, Sky Arts

The first of a three-part series charting the precarious return of live music in the UK following a year of lockdowns that has seen the industry brought to its knees. Paul Weller and David Gray feature, showcasing the small music venues they have played formative shows at with new performances. AK

Arena: African Apocalypse

9.30pm, BBC Two

Arena: African Apocalypse. Photograph: BBC/Inside Out Films/LemKino Pix

British-Nigerian poet and activist Femi Nylander presents this confronting film, travelling to West Africa to trace the legacy of the colonial atrocities that took place there. Nylander follows the story of French army officer Paul Voulet and his 1899 killing spree in Niger. AK

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.35pm, ITV

Despite the socially-distanced chairs, the chat king is dishing up an entertaining series and this week he welcomes David Walliams for some innuendo-fuelled fun. The hilarious Aisling Bea, who made John Malkovich cry with laughter on a previous visit, also brings her anecdotes, along with Noel Gallagher. Hannah Verdier

Story continues

Film choice

The Roads Not Taken, 8pm Sky Cinema Premiere

Sally Potter directs this poignant character study of a writer (Javier Bardem) recovering from a stroke and trying to compute the what-might-have-beens of his life during a single day in New York. Elle Fanning plays the daughter who realises that things are about to get a lot worse for him. Damon Wise

Live sport

Swimming: European Championships 1.15pm, BBC One. Live from Danube Arena in Budapest.

Championship Football: Sunderland v Lincoln City 3.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Followed by Swansea City v Barnsley at 5.15pm.

Rugby Union: La Rochelle v Toulouse 4.15pm, Channel 4. Champions Cup final.