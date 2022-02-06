TV tonight: Erin Doherty’s thriller will make you think twice about Instagram scrolling

Hannah Verdier, Alexi Duggins, Graeme Virtue and Stuart Heritage
·3 min read

Chloe

9pm, BBC One

This glossy thriller sets up the delightfully complex character of Becky (Erin Doherty), a bored temp who loves a scroll on social media. The mysterious Chloe (Poppy Gilbert, last seen being truly disturbing in Netflix banger Stay Close) is her Instagram obsession. But when she dies, Becky edges closer to Chloe’s best friend, and before long she’s sipping wine and eating pavlova with her inner circle. What starts out as a scarily realistic portrayal of Insta-worship escalates very quickly. Hannah Verdier

Luxury Holidays For Less

6.45pm, Channel 4

Is now the time to nab the trip of a lifetime? Sabrina Grant and Sophie Morgan share various hacks to maximise what you get for your money with the help of experts such as former BA chairman Álex Cruz. Also, a very hands-on test finds luggage that combines value with durability. Graeme Virtue

The Green Planet

7pm, BBC One

Scudding clouds, swaying meadows and writhing tendrils of hyperlapsed climbing plants feature in tonight’s hour of sumptuously shot natural world footage. David Attenborough looks at the evolution of farming techniques and visits the Millennium Seedbank in Kew Gardens, which safely stores seeds, lest their plants become extinct. Alexi Duggins

Trigger Point

9pm, ITV

The headlong bomb disposal drama crammed with conspiracies and cliffhangers continues. As the terror campaign escalates, new expo leader Lana (Vicky McClure) is at the sharp end, attempting to defuse volatile devices in stressful circumstances. McClure is as good as ever, but the breakout star might be the remote-controlled robot. Graeme Virtue

Murder in the Valleys

9pm, Sky Crime

In 1999, three generations of one family were murdered in a night, leading to the biggest criminal investigation in Welsh history. The first in this four-part documentary sees the police reinvestigate the case. It’s full of archive footage of police interviews, emotional testimony from those involved and tales of a divided community. AD

The Curse

10pm, Channel 4

A comedy fanboy-pleasing cast list lies at the heart of this new crime caper. It teams Tom Davis – the writer/actor behind King Gary and Murder in Successville – with the majority of the People Just Do Nothing crew. It’s an impeccably stylised production that’s set amid the grotty warehouses of 80s east London, in which the leads attempt to get away with a robbery. AD

Film choice

Sorry We Missed You, 10pm, BBC Two

Ken Loach’s most recent film was released in 2019, before the pandemic, but only seems to have gained urgency in the intervening years. One of his angriest films in decades, it depicts the dire working conditions doled out to professional delivery drivers: zero-hour contracts, heavy rental fees, no insurance. The toll all this takes on Kris Hitchen’s lead character is abominable. Can a project like this change the employment policies of a notoriously shoddy industry? Probably not. But once seen, you’ll never take a delivery driver for granted again. Stuart Heritage

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby: France v Italy
2.30pm, ITV
The opening round continues at Stade de France.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win in 1 hour, 6 seconds. “With the 2-kilometer course here, I knew it

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious wait

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teryl Austin has been where Brian Flores is many times. Eleven to be exact, but who's counting? Well, Austin is. It's hard not to when you walk into the office of an NFL general manager in hopes of landing the head coaching job you've always wanted — a job you believe you're qualified for — on nearly a dozen occasions, only to eventually get the dreaded “thanks but no thanks” phone call. Every single time. “It's a lot,” the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach t

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

    NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. The other reserves from the Western Conference

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Draisaitl, Caufield, Jim Benning: The NHL predictions we got wrong

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and the crew take a midseason moment to reflect on NHL predictions they made but would like to take back. Who would have thought Jim Benning would be fired, that Cole Caufield wouldn't build on his performances in last year's playoffs and that Leon Draisaitl would have more goals than Connor McDavid?The Zone Time crew also rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t