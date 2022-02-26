TV tonight: a dramatic climax for French thriller The Promise

The BBC Four series ends with a gripping double bill. Plus, a tell-all documentary about the cut-throat world of ice skating. Here’s everything to watch this evening





The Promise

9pm, BBC Four

Tonight’s climactic double bill of the French thriller kicks off with a dramatic start, as a police raid results in an arrest – but there’s still a long way to go in solving the disappearances of the two girls, which happened many years apart. Sarah is pulled off the case, though that, of course, doesn’t stop her own investigations. A vital piece of evidence is also discovered, but will there be a resolution? Hollie Richardson

Celebrity Mastermind

6.30pm, BBC One

In the black chair tonight: BBC 1Xtra presenter and DJ Snoochie Shy on Giggs the rapper; Hollyoaks actor Natalie Anderson on Coco Chanel; ex-MP Anna Soubry on Fawlty Towers; and former Olympic athlete Roger Black taking questions on The Princess Bride. Will he achieve anything less than gold? “Inconceivable!” Ali Catterall

Pointless Celebrities

7.50pm, BBC One

Pointless celebrity specials always bring a little light respite from the constant stream of clever clogs contestants, but who will triumph in this food-based special? Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is among the team members foraging for the least popular answers, along with Alex Hollywood and Nancy Lam. Hannah Verdier

Starstruck

8.30pm, ITV

Frenetic shiny-floor fun hosted by Olly Murs as more teams of superfans are transformed into their musical idols and howl their way through their greatest hits. Tonight, taking a busman’s holiday, a former One Direction tribute act member takes on Rag’n’Bone Man. Phil Harrison

Freeze: Skating on the Edge

9.10pm, BBC Three

It’s the last episode in the documentary series that exposes the realities behind the sequins and graceful triple axels in the cut-throat world of competitive skating. After previously missing out by an incredibly frustrating 0.01 in her marks, will Emily make it on to the GB performance squad this time round? HR

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

9.40pm, ITV

The quiz show for telly nerds everywhere continues, with The Chase’s Paul Sinha testing two teams of celebrities. Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett head up as captains, and are joined by Georgia Toffolo, Sindhu Vee, Chris McCausland and Jonathan Ross. HR

Film choices

Knives Out, 9pm, Channel 4

Toni Collette in Knives Out. Photograph: Collection Christophel/Alamy

Rian Johnson’s twisty homage to the Agatha Christie-patented murder mystery is also a satirical tease, forever teetering on the edge of the ridiculous. The usual suspects have been rounded up: a country house setting; a possible murder (of Christopher Plummer’s thriller writer); an all-star cast of family members bearing grudges; and an eccentric gentleman sleuth. Amid the flashbacks and unreliable witnesses, Daniel Craig enjoys himself tremendously as private eye Benoit Blanc, probing the motives of Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette et al; while Ana de Armas’s nurse vomits if she tells a lie, but still has something to hide … Simon Wardell

The Apartment, 1pm, BBC Two

In Billy Wilder’s heartbreaking comedy, Jack Lemmon plays nervy accountant CC Baxter, “a good sport” who lets his insurance company bosses use his flat for their adulterous liaisons, with the promise of promotion in return. Slowly and subtly, Wilder draws out the loneliness in Lemmon’s character, as getting his own office fails to make up for the distress caused by enabling executive Fred MacMurray’s affair with Shirley MacLaine’s sweet but clear-eyed lift operator Fran. The delay in getting to the romance makes it all the sweeter. SW

Chi-Raq, 9pm, AMC

Imaginatively transposing the ancient Greek comedy Lysistrata by Aristophanes to present-day Chicago, Spike Lee’s 2015 musical drama is both topical in its denunciation of Black-on-Black gang violence and timeless in its themes of love and respect. Teyonah Parris plays Lysistrata, girlfriend of gang boss Chi-Raq (Nick Cannon), who is inspired by the death of a child to initiate a sex strike by all women in the city until the male-initiated killing stops. Lee’s caps-lock visual style melds potent musical numbers and rhymed dialogue to fine effect. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leeds v Tottenham 11.30am, BT Sport 1. From Elland Road. Followed by Everton v Man City at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Scotland v France 1.15pm, BBC One. From Murrayfield. Followed by England v Wales at 4pm on ITV.



