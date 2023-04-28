TV tonight: a double dose of punny man Joe Lycett on saucy form

That’s the Way, A-Ha, A-Ha, Joe Lycett

11.05pm, Channel 4

From Lorraine the jobsworth at his local post office to a letter of complaint to the council and his favourite gay TV show puns (“The Big Wang Theory! Dongs of Praise! Thomas the Wank Engine!”), this is Joe Lycett’s Chortle award-winning – and fantastically named – show, recorded at the Duchess theatre in London’s West End in 2016. It follows the last episode in his super fun new live series, Late Night Lycett, at 10pm. Hollie Richardson

Unreported World

7.30pm, Channel 4

Koreans living in Japan have faced decades of discrimination, but here reporter Secunder Kermani focuses on those who have a particular bond to North Korea. He meets a community in Kyoto with strong cultural and financial links to the Pyongyang regime and a unique schooling system that has portraits of North Korean leaders in every classroom. HR

The Big Interiors Battle

8pm, Channel 4

“Cheap strip club!” It’s precisely the kind of blunt feedback you’d expect from judge Dara Huang in this new design competition in which the winners get the £250,000 home they are helping to transform. Eight become seven after the first elimination, with kitchen week bringing forth a tidal wave of dark cabinets. Danielle De Wolfe

Have I Got News for You

9pm, BBC One

The best HIGNFY guest hosts enhance the acidic badinage while keeping a stickler’s eye on the nuts and bolts of the format. It is no surprise, then, that deadpan fusspot Richard Ayoade is such a good fit. Tonight, he is back in the big chair for an impressive 10th time as Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and others mercilessly peck at the current affairs carrion. Graeme Virtue

Christian

9pm, Sky Atlantic

A beguiling mix of Italian crime drama and supernatural mystery continues its second season, with Christian (Edoardo Pesce) – the gangster who has some sort of godly gift – finally becoming a spiritual leader. But a leap forward in time in the second half of the double bill reveals how tough life as a local messiah can be. Jack Seale

The Cleaner

9.30pm, BBC One

In the series finale, crime scene cleaner Wicky (Greg Davies) is in Wales, where his gallows humour goes unappreciated by a dour funeral director. This leads to more death euphemisms than Monty Python’s parrot sketch, a run-in with some sexy spree-killers and a reunion with Davies’s Man Down co-star Roisin Conaty. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Utterly convincing … Florence Pugh in A Good Person. Photograph: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/AP

A Good Person (Zach Braff, 2023), 1.30pm, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Despite its lead character – Florence Pugh as Allison – being hooked on OxyContin, Zach Braff’s involving drama isn’t really about addiction. After a car crash, in which she was the driver, kills her fiance Nathan’s sister, Allison loses herself in despair and drugs. But an unexpected encounter with Nathan’s father, Daniel (Morgan Freeman), who is caring for his dead child’s teenage daughter, offers hope. It’s a tale of forgiveness and redemption, with Allison and Daniel – a recovering alcoholic – working through the collateral damage of their actions. Pugh and Freeman are utterly convincing, though his mellifluous tones do imply that nothing is as bad as it seems. Simon Wardell