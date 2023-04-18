TV tonight: a documentary about ‘gonzo’ journalist Hunter S Thompson

Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr Hunter S Thompson

9pm, Sky Arts

Despite reputedly starting the day at 3pm and hitting the stimulants soon afterwards, the American journalist had a prolific time as a writer in the mid-60s to mid-70s. This 2008 documentary film, directed by Alex Gibney, celebrates his gonzo style and some of his most infamous drug- and alcohol-fuelled work, using the writer’s own words and narration from Johnny Depp. Hannah Verdier

Love Your Garden

8pm, ITV

Alan Titchmarsh and his team roll into Sheffield to apply another practical makeover to a beloved but chaotic backyard. Busy couple Seema and Nawras balance working for the NHS with looking after their three kids – one of whom is severely disabled. Will some targeted TLC and fragrant planting help create a more accessible, welcoming space? Graeme Virtue

Naked Education

8pm, Channel 4

More body positivity from Anna Richardson, Yinka Bokinni and Dr Alex George as this well-intentioned and worthwhile series continues. This week, Yinka and Alex talk to a group of teenagers about female anatomy, and two transgender men discuss gender reassignment surgery. Phil Harrison

Colin from Accounts

10pm, BBC Two

Following their strange meeting due to a run-over stray dog, Gordon and Ashley’s relationship continues to be cheerfully offhand yet oddly intuitive in this gleefully rude Aussie sitcom. Their accidental chemistry is tested this week, however, when, for reasons that remain amusingly elusive, Ashley urinates in Gordon’s sock drawer. Good fun. PH

Celebrity Hunted

10pm, Channel 4

While some celebrities prefer to keep it low key this week, others step into the eye of the publicity storm. Strictly’s Katya Jones and Aimee Fuller reunite with old friends in Carlisle, while Saffron Barker and Bobby Seagull are on the south coast. The Speakmans are really going for it, with a radio appearance in central London. HV

Rain Dogs

10.40pm, BBC One

The third episode of this comedy-drama shifts its focus to Selby (Jack Farthing), who is given 48 hours to pay back a debt of nearly £20,000 to his former prison cellmate. As he looks for someone to bail him out, his deep-seated tensions with his mum, Allegra (Anna Chancellor), come to the fore. Micha Frazer-Carroll

Film choice

Zoolander (Ben Stiller, 2001), 9pm, Comedy Central

Who would be easy to brainwash into assassinating the Malaysian prime minister, to stop him banning the child labour the fashion industry relies on? The world’s top male model, “beautiful, self-absorbed simpleton” Derek Zoolander, that’s who. Ben Stiller’s comedy appears to take a leaf out of Alexander Pope’s book by making Derek a mock-heroic figure for whom catwalk skills and his trademark “blue steel” pout are his whole life. Some semblance of real-world context is provided by Christine Taylor’s journalist who, like us, eventually succumbs to the sublime absurdity of it all. Simon Wardell