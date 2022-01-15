TV tonight: diamonds, drugs and explosions in gritty Irish crime drama

Hidden Assets

9pm, BBC Four

Here’s a gritty Irish crime drama to get stuck into over the next few weekends, starting with tonight’s double bill. Angeline Ball plays Irish Criminal Assets Bureau detective Emer Berry, who discovers that a bag of diamonds found during a local drugs bust is linked to a number of bombings. Cue an international investigation that leads the team to Belgium – specifically Antwerp, the diamond capital of the world. Hollie Richardson



The Wall Versus Celebrities

6.55pm, BBC One

Television’s most underappreciated gameshow host, Danny Dyer, returns with a couple of celebrities ready to take on The Wall. Married comedians Sarah Millican and Gary Delaney answer questions and navigate the new Superdrop feature to try to win money for their chosen charity. HR

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV

Following the departure of Lionfish/Will “I think I’d better leave right now” Young, Mushroom, Firework, Robobunny and Doughnuts are back for the fourth elimination in the bonkers singing contest. Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will again try to guess the celebrities in the costumes. HR

Pointless Celebrities

7.45pm, BBC One

Sitcom stars submit themselves to a poll-based trivia test: lining up to face Alexander Armstrong’s questions are wise old heads Robert Llewellyn and Nigel Planer, Steven Woodcock (Jevon from Only Fools and Horses), Helen Monks, Isy Suttie, Martin Trenaman and Derry Girls Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Jack Seale

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

8.30pm, ITV

If you watched last week’s opening episode of TV’s next big gameshow, hopefully you’ll have grasped how it works. Tonight, Zee and his dad Tony return to take on the Limitless money ladder – but will they climb high or fall off it? HR



The John Bishop Show

9.30pm, ITV

Bishop continues amiably to combine his own topical standup – the programme is recorded a few hours before transmission – with routines by other comics and some chat with fellow celebrities. Talking with him tonight is the paparazzi magnet and Brassic/Our Girl star Michelle Keegan. JS

Live sport

Premier League Football: Man City v Chelsea 11.30am, BT Sport 1.

The top two in the table face each other at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Wasps v Toulouse 12.30pm, Channel 4. French scrum-half Antoine Dupont (pictured) and team visit the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Snooker: The Masters 1.15pm, BBC One. The first semi-final, with the final on BBC Two from 1pm tomorrow.



Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Man United 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event. The teams meet again following Villa’s FA Cup defeat last Monday.