TV tonight: Derry Girls’ Lisa McGee and Saoirse-Monica Jackson team up again

Skint is a powerful collection of monologues about poverty. Plus: Tommy is out for bloody revenge in Peaky Blinders. Here’s everything to watch tonight





Skint

10pm, BBC Four

Following on from CripTales and Soon Gone, this thoughtful and compelling collection of 15-minute monologues showcases eight writers with lived experiences of poverty. Tonight, we see the first four, written by Lisa McGee, Byron Vincent, Kerry Hudson and Gabriel Gbadamosi. From the waiter whose shift takes a dark turn with a rude customer (look out for Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson), to the mum who finds herself in temporary accommodation on her baby boy’s birthday, each is distinguished and confident. Hollie Richardson

Dynasties II

8pm, BBC One

The return of the series following the trails of elephants, hyenas and big cats from Zambia to Kilimanjaro. Tonight’s opener is in the wilds of Patagonia, where puma mum Rupestre (her name means “found on rocks”) battles blizzards, 100mph winds and dangerous rivals – male and female – to keep her litter of four cubs alive. Ali Catterall

The Speedshop

8pm, BBC Two

What happens when you try to race bicycles you’ve rigged up to cordless drills? How do you customise a motorcycle sidecar so it fits the ventilator of an Afghanistan veteran in a wheelchair? Both these questions are answered in this heavy metal-soundtracked new series set in the garage of special forces member turned mechanic Titch Cormack. Alexi Duggins

Peaky Blinders

9pm, BBC One

In the wake of yet another Shelby tragedy, Tommy is out for revenge in this slow-burning, emotionally fraught episode. He also gets even more bad personal news. But his focus is on a murky meeting with global extremists that could alter the course of history. HR

The Ipcress File

9pm, ITV

This stylish revival of Len Deighton’s cold war thriller is seductive 60s kitsch, even if the cold war context no longer feels quarantined in the past. Tonight, Harry and Jean follow Randall to Beirut. But are personal feelings clouding their professionalism? Phil Harrison

Story continues

Ukraine: Voices from the Frontline

10.20pm, ITV

This 45-minute film tells the stories of the people behind the headlines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It uses first-hand footage captured by those who are using social media to show the world what it is like to be trapped in the war – from living in bomb shelters to braving the dangerous, war-torn streets. HR

Film choice

Notorious, 7pm, Talking Pictures TV

Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in Notorious. Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1946 thriller pairs Ingrid Bergman with Cary Grant to scintillating effect. She is the daughter of a wartime traitor; he is the agent who sends her undercover in Brazil to infiltrate the circle of neo-Nazi Claude Rains. She commits to her “Mata Hari” role while feeling demeaned by it – pointedly, the film exposes the gaslighting hypocrisy of her male handlers. Grant’s spy, however, has fallen for her and is torn between love and duty as she becomes increasingly compromised. Simon Wardell

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Crystal Palace v Everton 11.45am, ITV. The sixth-round tie. Followed by Southampton v Man City at 2.35pm on BBC One, and Nottingham Forest v Liverpool at 5.15pm on ITV.