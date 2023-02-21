TV tonight: a deeply disturbing documentary about Andrew Tate

The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate

10pm, BBC Three

A deeply disturbing watch for anyone who’s not as moronic and misogynistic as toxic “king of masculinity” influencer Andrew Tate (although we learn that thousands of his followers are). Granted rare access, Vice documentary-maker Matt Shea holds his nerve as he interviews a man who says he believes that women can avoid being raped by “having a degree of personal responsibility”. Most harrowing, we hear from some women who claim to be his victims (claims that Tate denies). Hollie Richardson

Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts

8pm, Channel 4

In this week’s fascinating visit to Poo HQ: wellbeing manager Sarah had a hysterectomy due to extreme bloating only to be told she actually has a tortuous colon, while investigator Purdy hasn’t felt the same since eating fermented shark on honeymoon. HR

Ukraine’s War Diaries

9pm, BBC One

On the frontline … a Ukrainian serviceman flies a drone on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

In these harrowing everyday portraits of Ukrainian life during the Russian invasion, paramedics, families and soldiers document frontlines, bunkers and places of refuge through home videos. The assorted vignettes grapple with the multifaceted and devastating consequences of war, without attempting to inject it with reason or a hopeful narrative conclusion. Micha Frazer-Carroll

Inside Our Autistic Minds

9pm, BBC Two

Chris Packham’s series about the reality of living with autism concludes with him meeting two lads who want to make films about how they experience life. Anton is a trance DJ obsessed with timing, while Ethan has hypersensitivity to noise and only leaves the house to go to college. HR

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

10pm, Channel 4

Another series of this Z-list folly of a show tracking Katie Price’s attempts to renovate a mansion in Sussex. As we return, Katie is turning her attention to the top floor, pondering a new bedroom and a cinema room. It remains hard to put your finger on exactly why we should care about any of this. Phil Harrison

Untold: Help! My Home Is Disgusting

11.05pm, Channel 4

Kwajo Tweneboa is the social housing campaigner who has been doing a fantastic job of showing how the reality of the housing crisis is affecting real people’s lives. From overflowing toilets to black mould and flooding – the footage he shares is outrageously blood-boiling, but also an essential watch. HR

Live sport

Champions League Football: Liverpool v Real Madrid, 7pm, BT Sport 1 The last-16 first-leg tie at Anfield. RB Leipzig take on Man City on Wednesday at 7pm on BT Sport 1.