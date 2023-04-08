TV tonight: David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed’s silly comedy special

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special

9pm, Sky Comedy

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed return as special agents Jerry and Joseph for a one-off hour of their mildly amusing cyberterrorism comedy, which Mohammed also wrote. The Government Communications Headquarters is faced with a crisis that’s more personal than public – and a corrupt politician played by Jennifer Saunders is behind it, ready to take a swipe at Guardian readers in a press conference. Hollie Richardson

In With a Shout

6pm, ITV1

If shouting at the TV is a regular occurrence in your living room, consider signing up for this new gameshow in which two family teams can win up to £20,000 by yelling answers at a telly screen. It comes as no surprise that the ubiquitous Joel Dommett hosts. HR

Burt Bacharach: A Tribute from Ronnie Scott’s

7.45pm, BBC Two

Recorded at London’s jazz HQ and introduced by a super-chill Clive Myrie, this is a heartfelt but adventurous salute to the late melodic savant whose songs inspire playful interpretations – including a sultry take on Walk on By and an out-there spin on I’ll Never Fall in Love Again. Graeme Virtue

Lost: Those Who Kill

9pm, BBC Four

The downbeat but absorbing Danish thriller returns. After the traumas of last season, criminal profiler Louise Bergstein (Natalie Madueño) is suffering from PTSD and having nightmares about the terrifying Peter Vinge. But crime doesn’t sleep; Louise is now investigating the brutal slaughter of a middle-aged couple. Phil Harrison

Magpie Murders

9.25pm, BBC One

“Who struck the fatal blow?” While book editor Susan (Lesley Manville) continues her search for the last chapter of Alan Conway’s murder mystery, lost after he was found dead in his garden, we’re shown the novel’s main suspects. These include Brent the gardener, a jealous sister, a vengeful husband and a fed-up wife. HR

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.50pm, ITV1

Magically, Jeff Goldblum is this Saturday night’s guest despite performing at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the same evening. Ross also invites comedians Lee Mack and Jack Whitehall to the studio, along with John Legend who will, no doubt, treat viewers to some live music. HR

Film choice

Eternal Beauty, 10pm, BBC Two

Writer-director Craig Roberts’s bold attempt to get inside the head of a schizophrenic person is helped immensely by his lead actor. Sally Hawkins is mesmeric as Jane, for whom the voice on the phone and the noises next door are as real as her interactions with her family. Her sisters are either concerned (Alice Lowe’s Alice) or dismissive and exploitative (Billie Piper’s Nicola), while Jane finds some sort of joy with David Thewlis’s oddball musician Mike. The film’s kitchen-sink surrealism is tempered by plunges into darkness as Jane’s mental stability ebbs and flows. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League Football: Man United v Everton, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 At Old Trafford. Followed by Southampton v Man City at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Champions League Rugby Union: Toulouse v Sharks, 2.30pm, BT Sport 2 The quarter-final at Stade Ernest-Wallon. Followed by Exeter Chiefs v Stormers at 5.15pm. La Rochelle v Saracens is on Sunday at 2.30pm on ITV1 and BT Sport 1.

Golf: The Masters, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event Day three from Augusta.